NHL

Knights shoot for season-best win streak vs. hapless Flyers

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Flyers continue to careen in the wrong direction. The Flyers will look to avoid a season-worst 11th consecutive loss when they travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. Philadelphia lost eight straight games and then fired head coach Alain Vigneault and replacedhim with assistant...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

