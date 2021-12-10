Thursday Night Forecast 12/9/21

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing. Few showers possible near I-30 by daybreak, patchy drizzle elsewhere. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: South 15 mph. THURSDAY: Mostly to mainly cloudy. After 12 PM, a few strong storms possible north of HWY 79 in the afternoon heat and ahead of a cold front. Primary severe hazards are wind gusts […]

