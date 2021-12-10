Talking COVID: Advice for Safe Holiday Gatherings

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Mrs. Claus paid a surprise visit to a medical team in Teaneck on Wednesday with a personal message of thanks. Bonnie Patrick-Mattalian dressed up in the costume to visit Holy Name Medical Center, where she and her husband were hospitalized with COVID in December 2020. “I had double pneumonia in both lungs. My organs started shutting down,” Patrick-Mattalian said. “These health care workers here at Holy Name and everywhere deserve a debt of gratitude, forever.” “It gives us a lot of pride. It reminds us this is the reason why we do it. It’s to give people a chance to come back to their normal lives,” Dr. Jose Gomez-Marquez said. The doctors and nurse wiped away tears at the gesture. Patrick-Mattalian also gave them glass angel ornaments.

TEANECK, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO