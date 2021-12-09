ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: Watch today's UFC 269 press conference, including Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier

By MMA Junkie Staff
 6 days ago
LAS VEGAS – You can watch today’s press conference from MGM Grand Garden Arena in advance of UFC 269 here on MMA Junkie starting at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC president Dana White hosts the event, which features all 10 athletes from the UFC 269 pay-per-view main card, including reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (31-8 MMA, 19-8 UFC) and former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC), who headline the card.

Also on hand are women’s double champ Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA, 14-1 UFC) and her outspoken opponent, Julianna Pena (10-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC), as well as welterweights Geoff Neal (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4 MMA, 10-3 UFC), flyweights Cody Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) and Kai Kara-France (22-9 MMA, 5-2 UFC), as well as bantamweights Sean O’Malley (14-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) vs. Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC).

The participants from the night’s five featured fights will field questions from the media before squaring off in the week’s first pre-fight faceoffs.

UFC 269 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

