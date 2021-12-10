ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This 850 Pound Cannabis Brownie Just Broke the World Record

By Omari Allen
Food Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can't say that my first experience with a cannabis brownie was the greatest. This was back in college, before regulations, and I had maybe only smoked once before. The amount of THC was not printed neatly on a label. There wasn't even a label, it was...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These 4 Drinks at Walmart, Throw Them Out, FDA Warns

No matter where you live in the U.S., there's almost no escaping the popularity of Walmart. 220 million people shop there every week for everything from groceries and beauty products to electronics and clothing. But if you recently purchased certain drinks at a Walmart location, you should get rid of them immediately due to a serious health risk they could pose. Read on to see which beverages should go into the bin.
ELECTRONICS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
digg.com

Here's The Coca-Cola Products In Your Fridge That You Should Throw Out Immediately

If you happen to have these Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite products in your fridge, you should throw them away or seek a refund. Food Safety Network reports that the Food and Drug Administration is "warning of the potential of foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers" found in several Minute Maid drinks.
HEALTH
EatThis

5 Grocery Items Plummeting in Supply

As they battle ongoing supply chain issues, some supermarkets are using lousy tricks to fake fully stocked shelves, such as displaying cardboard cutouts of fresh produce and other groceries to "fill" in the gaps. Shortages of beloved items, including everything from breakfast bars to canned tuna, have plagued grocery stores...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You Have These Coca-Cola Drinks in Your Fridge, Dump Them Out Now

If you're like many Americans, you might have a fridge and pantry full of items from Coca-Cola's wide-ranging product line at this very moment. But if you have purchased products from the iconic beverage brand recently, you're going to want to check those items to see if any are the subject of a new recall, as certain popular thirst-quenchers may be contaminated. Read on to learn which Coca-Cola drinks you need to dump down the drain immediately.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Soda Is Sold By The Liter

Soda has been around since the mid-1700s, though it has certainly changed in taste and look through the years. According to Thought Co., carbonated beverages were first invented by a man named Joseph Priestley back in 1767. However, it wasn't until 1892 that soda could actually be stored because there had previously been no way to prevent it from going flat. Over time, these soft drinks (named as such for their lack of alcohol) became more popular, with two major giants eventually emerging: The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo. These days, the two soda companies own hundreds of different brands, including Sprite, Dr. Pepper, and Mountain Dew. You'd be hard-pressed to walk into a grocery store and not see these brands stocked on the shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownies#Cannabis Industry#Food Drink
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

After Closing a Significant Number of Locations, This Popular Pizza Chain Will Expand Again in 2022

After a difficult pandemic year, in which it had filed for bankruptcy and permanently shut down about 13% of all its restaurants, beloved West Coast chain California Pizza Kitchen is taking steps toward a global and domestic expansion. The brand will add new locations to its footprint in 2022 and beyond by launching a domestic franchising program for the first time in history.
RESTAURANTS
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

There's a Massive Shortage of This Popular Breakfast Item

Going out for a bagel and cream cheese won't exactly work if there's no cream cheese to be had. Due to recent supply chain issues, dairy manufacturers and suppliers that provide pallets of cream cheese to different shops have come up short in the past few weeks, according to a recent report in The New York Times. This is causing strain not only on those popular shops in New York City, but also for bagel shops across America.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTLA

850-pound pot brownie with 20,000 mg of THC baked in Massachusetts

A Massachusetts cannabis company is celebrating National Brownie Day on Wednesday with what it believes is the “largest THC-infused brownie ever made.” MariMed Inc. said the massive confection is 3-feet-by-3-feet (.9-meters-by-.9 meters) square and 15 inches (38 centimeters) tall, weighs 850 pounds (385 kilograms), and contains 20,000 mg of THC. The brownie was also made […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Massachusetts Cannabis Company Makes World's Largest Weed Brownie

About a month before Halloween Pennsylvania's Bensalem Police Department issued a warning to parents about the possibility of THC-laced sweets being mixed in with their children's candy. While the internet had a field day with the police warning, using memes and sarcasm to explain just how unlikely it is that...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy