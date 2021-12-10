ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Jauregui on Feeling 'Violated' After Being 'Outed'

By Sandra Song
Cover picture for the articleLauren Jauregui is opening up about being publicly outed. Hilton went on to explain that his original caption was asking why "Fifth Harmony fans being so extra over this photo of Lauren Jauregui kissing...

K-Fox 95.5

Lauren Jauregui Says Perez Hilton Outed Her When She Was a Teen

Lauren Jauregui reflected on how she "was outed" as a member of the LGBTQ+ community before she was ready. During a recent episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, the "Colors" singer spoke candidly about how she dealt with essentially being forced to come out after photos of her kissing another girl in a photo booth went viral on social media. She revealed that she was dating a girl for about a year and had fallen in love with her at the age of 15.
sunnysidesun.com

'It was abusive': Lauren Jauregui reflects on Fifth Harmony

Lauren Jauregui believes her time in Fifth Harmony was "abusive". The group - which also comprised Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani — were just teenagers when they were put together on 'The X Factor' in 2012 and the 25-year-old singer believes people took advantage of their innocence and failed to give them guidance on navigating life in the spotlight.
justjaredjr.com

Lauren Jauregui Addresses Reactions to Her 'Red Table Talk' Appearance

Lauren Jauregui is speaking out in regards to the response to her recent appearance on Red Table Talk: The Estefans. The 25-year-old singer went on the show and talked about being cyberbullied and publicly outed, but some of the reactions to the episode were less than stellar. Lauren took to...
Lauren Jauregui Talks Fifth Harmony's 'Sisterhood' and 'Healing' from Group's 'Abusive' Situation

Lauren Jauregui has no regrets about her 5H past — and she is now in control of her journey as she continues to heal. During an interview on the Zach Sang Show on Sunday, the former Fifth Harmony member opened up about her experience in the girl group and how she found healing from the "abusive" situation the "Work From Home" singers faced over the years.
