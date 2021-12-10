ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to multiple platforms, including the Switch, on March 17th

By ssf1991
My Nintendo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game Awards 2021 has only just gotten underway as of this article’s writing, but the event’s pre-show ended just moments ago. The pre-show included a trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak,...

mynintendonews.com

nintendosoup.com

hack//G.U. Last Recode For Switch Officially Announced, Launches March 2022

Following its classification several months ago, it looks like hack//G.U. Last Recode is finally landing on Nintendo Switch!. Bandai Namco Entertainment has officially confirmed that the game will be heading to Nintendo Switch on 10 March 2022. As reported previously, hack//G.U. Last Recode combines .hack//G.U. Vol. 1//Rebirth, Vol. 2//Reminisce, Vol. 3//Redemption, and Vol. 4//Reconnection in a single package.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Announced; Price, Release Date and PC Requirements

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, an enhanced edition of the 2012 fighting game, was announced at TGA 2021. The release date, price and system requirements of the PC version of the game were also revealed. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax, a refreshed version of the two-dimensional fighting game Persona 4: Arena released...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Babylon's Fall is coming on the 3rd of March 2022

Babylon's Fall, the new Platinum number, is releasing next year on March 3rd. The announcement came in the pre-show for this year's Game Awards. Published by Square-Enix, Babylon's Fall is a co-op action game for up to four players. Wield up to four weapons at once, carry a coffin around, and take on the Tower of Babylon. Fans of Platinum's wonderful Astral Chain will see lots to get excited about what with all the chains flailing around, although Babylon's Fall ditches sci-fi for a sort of colourful fantasy theme.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Kayko and Kokosh game coming to Switch

RedDeerGames has announced that a new game is in development for Switch based on Kayko and Kokosh. This ties in with the new animated series on Netflix that’s kicking off today. Kayko and Kokosh is based on the Polish comic book written by Janusz Christa that features the adventures of...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Warshmallows, a multiplayer platformer shooter, hits Switch in January

Finnish publisher Bonus Stage Publishing and developer You Run Ltd have announced that multiplayer platformer shooter Warshmallows is coming to Nintendo Switch with a release date of January 6, 2022. It previously soft-launched on PC via Steam back in March. As the title of the game would suggest, Warshmallows is about sentient marshmallows that go to war, which is just a completely normal thing. You can dash, float, jump, smack, and shoot to knock out your enemies, and “Automated bullet time will help you survive tight situations.”
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Way of Wrath coming to Switch in 2022

Hooded Horse has announced that it has picked up The Way of Wrath for publishing, and will be putting the title on Switch. A release is scheduled for 2022. The Way of Wrath is an RPG set in the early Bronze Age, developed by Animmal. We have more information about the project below.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Omno is coming to Nintendo Switch this month

Adventure puzzle game Omno is coming to Switch this month. The game is from solo developer Jonas Manke (AKA Studio Inkyfox) and was originally released on PS4, Xbox One and PC in July this year. Now the game will hit the eShop on Nintendo's console on 16th December. Check out...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

2D platformer Alexio coming to Switch in 2022

Publisher ChiliDog Interactive and developer Duck Team have announced that their 8-bit 2D platformer Alexio is headed to the Switch eShop sometime in 2022. Check out a trailer and an overview for the game below. Alexio is a small duckling on a grand 8-bit journey!. Is there anything better than...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

.hack // GU Last Recode Remaster will also be available for Switch in March

Bandai Namco Entertainment Announces A Remaster Of .hack // GU Recode Latest before switching on. It will be available from March 11, 2022 and there is already a trailer for it. The franchise “The .hack // GU” brings together two wellknown personalities of the Japanese animation scene: Ito Kazunori (Mobile...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Banjo-Kazooie Is Coming to the Switch

All Hail the Mighty Jinjonator! Banjo and Kazooie are Once Again on a Nintendo Platform. Rare’s classic 3D platformer Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game will be available to players with the Nintendo Online Expansion Pass. Banjo-Kazooie originally released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1998. The game has since become a classic and even spawned a few sequels.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Ported to PC and New Consoles

Atlus has had found some recent success with recent ports on newer hardware. With the Steam version of Persona 4 Golden reaching the best selling lists quite quickly, it’s evident the market for Atlas games is there. While these ports on other systems have done well, these releases have only encompassed the very few titles released before Persona 5. One might start to wonder if there are plans for an even greater remastered collection of some classic Persona titles. Of course, while the publisher has had a whole host of exclusivity agreements in the past, many of these ports haven’t been possible before. Yet, now it seems like Atlus is going all out and bringing Persona to more players than ever. This includes even their spin-off titles like Persona 5 Strikers on Switch. Persona has a decorated history of spin-off games and one more beloved is their fighting game. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is finally being ported to PS4 and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Persona 3 Remaster in the works at Atlus along with Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – RUMOR

In September, the Persona series celebrated its 25th anniversary, and Atlus will be celebrating this milestone for an entire year, with announcements scheduled until next fall. The latest on Persona’s 25th anniversary came this week, with a beautiful vinyl soundtrack collection announced and confirmation that Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is heading to modern consoles. This news was announced at The Game Awards 2021, with the Arc System Works developed fighter launching in March for PS4, Nintendo Switch and Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Original Paper Mario Is Coming to the Switch

The game that kicked off the series back in 2000 is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. Paper Mario is getting a Switch port through Nintendo’s latest expansion pass on December 10th. This will be the game’s first port to a newer console since it was added to the Wii U’s Virtual Console back in April of 2015.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

The Game Awards 2021: here’s the list of winners

After 3 and a half hours, this year’s installment of The Game Awards have come to an end. A lot of awards were handed out this year, and many new games had been revealed this year. Although Nintendo didn’t really have any news to share, the company does have something positive to cheer about.
FIFA

