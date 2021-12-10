Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to multiple platforms, including the Switch, on March 17th

Atlus has had found some recent success with recent ports on newer hardware. With the Steam version of Persona 4 Golden reaching the best selling lists quite quickly, it’s evident the market for Atlas games is there. While these ports on other systems have done well, these releases have only encompassed the very few titles released before Persona 5. One might start to wonder if there are plans for an even greater remastered collection of some classic Persona titles. Of course, while the publisher has had a whole host of exclusivity agreements in the past, many of these ports haven’t been possible before. Yet, now it seems like Atlus is going all out and bringing Persona to more players than ever. This includes even their spin-off titles like Persona 5 Strikers on Switch. Persona has a decorated history of spin-off games and one more beloved is their fighting game. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is finally being ported to PS4 and PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO