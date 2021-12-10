Babylon’s Fall Release Date Announced

Ricch began his ascent in the hip-hop industry with the 2017 mixtape Feed Tha Streets. The following year, his singles "Die Young" and "Every Season" were certified platinum. Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial was released in 2019 and contained "The Box," a single which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other hits include "High Fashion" and "Ballin" with Mustard, and his feature on DaBaby's smash hit "Rockstar." Last year, Ricch had a standout appearance on Kanye West's Donda, appearing on the track "Pure Souls."
