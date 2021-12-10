ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Babylon’s Fall Release Date Announced

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix announced that the Babylon’s Fall release date will fall on March 3, 2022. The new release date announcement trailer also showcases some gameplay of the upcoming title. Furthermore, pre-orders of...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

See Yurukill Gameplay and Characters Ahead of Its June Debut

Yurukill: The Calumniation Games has a worldwide release date. People will be able to see it outside Japan in June 2022. It’ll appear in North America first on June 7, 2022. Then on June 10, 2022, it will show up in Europe. Finally on June 17, 2022, Australia will get the game. This comes alongside a new trailer showing off Yurukill characters and gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Last of the Free Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Updates Dated

The last one the free Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles updates will appear on December 16, 2021. While the release date is for Japan, these tend to be universal (or near worldwide) for the game. Once it is deployed, the demons Enmu and Tamayo & Yushiro will be playable in some modes.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Grid Legends gameplay reveal and release date announcement coming Friday

Codemasters will show off the first Grid Legends gameplay and announce the racing game’s release date this Friday. Creative director Chris Smith and social and community team member Chris Groves will reveal new locations, cars, event types and more during a December 3 stream starting at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Enix#Platinum Games
vg247.com

Codemasters has announced a February release date for Grid Legends

Codemasters and Electronic Arts have announced a February 25 release date for Grid Legends. Annouced during EA Play Live back in July, the racer promises a large variety of game modes, including a deeper Career with over 250 events, a story mode entitled Driven to Glory, the return of Drift and Elimination, and the introduction of Electric Boost racing.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Babylon's Fall Coming To PlayStations And PCs Near You In March

Announced at The Game Awards, Square Enix's upcoming collaboration with Platinum Games, Babylon's Fall, will be released on March 3, 2022. That's not all, though. Those who preorder the digital deluxe version will be able to play the game a number of days before launch. That number is three. You'll be able to play on February 28, three days before Babylon's Fall is officially released.
VIDEO GAMES
The FADER

Roddy Ricch announces release date for new album livelifefast

Ricch began his ascent in the hip-hop industry with the 2017 mixtape Feed Tha Streets. The following year, his singles "Die Young" and "Every Season" were certified platinum. Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial was released in 2019 and contained "The Box," a single which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Other hits include "High Fashion" and "Ballin" with Mustard, and his feature on DaBaby's smash hit "Rockstar." Last year, Ricch had a standout appearance on Kanye West's Donda, appearing on the track "Pure Souls."
MUSIC
Siliconera

Lair Land Story 2 English and Japanese Versions Announced

A new entry in the Lair Land Story series, also known as Rare Land Story is on the way. Team LLS, Circle Entertainment and Flyhigh Works are working on Lair Land Story 2: Mist of Sea. The Princess Maker-like game will show up on PCs, and its Steam page is now live. English and Japanese localizations are planned. However, there are no release dates yet.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

The Matrix Resurrections Releases New TV Spot to Announce Ticket On-Sale Date

The Matrix Resurrections has released a new TV spot, as part of the larger announcement that tickets for the film are going on sale. Tickets for The Matrix Resurrections will go on sale on Monday, December 6th at 9am PT – mere weeks before The Matrix 4 hits theaters (as well as HBO Max) on December 22nd. As you can also see below, the new TV spot is all about the theme of Deja Vu – a concept that the original Matrix movie mythologized as a "glitch" in the artificial world of The Matrix, whenever the program code was changed.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Forspoken Release Date Announced At The Game Awards With New Trailer

Forspoken, an action RPG from Square Enix, will launch on May 24, 2022. The release date was announced with a new trailer at The Game Awards. The action RPG was originally announced with the title Project Athia. The name was formally changed to Forspoken earlier this year. The game stars...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Babylon’s Fall Official PC System Requirements

Square Enix has revealed the official PC system requirements for Babylon’s Fall via its Steam store page. According to the specs, the game will require 20GB of free hard-disk space, and will be using the DirectX 11 API. The minimum CPU requirements list an Intel Core i5-7600K, Intel Core...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Where to Unlock Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Extreme Trials

Editor’s Note: This guide will spoil major story content for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, as it will detail the available post-game Extreme Trials. If you have not completed the story and do not wish to be spoiled, please stop reading. Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker launched with two available Extreme...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

New trailers for The Expanse, Babylon’s Fall, Gollum, Tchia, Dune: Spice Wars and more

A lot of publishers released trailers for numerous games at The Video Game Awards 2021. As such, we’ve decided to collect those that we haven’t already shared in one big article. So, without further ado, below you can find the trailers for The Expanse, Babylon’s Fall, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Tchia, Dune: Spice Wars, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and more!
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Atelier Sophie 2 Soundtrack to Release in February 2022

Koei Tecmo announced the Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream soundtrack (OST) will release on February 23, 2022 in Japan. It is immediately available to pre-order through the Gust online store. It will cost 3,960 yen, which is about $34. The Atelier Sophie 2 OST will feature over 60 songs. Those who purchase the album directly from the Gust online store will receive a special case for it. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Switch, PS4, and PC Announced

Another Persona game is headed to more systems. Rather than a mainline installment, it is another spin-off. Atlus revealed the Arc System Works 2D fighter Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will show up on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. People will be able to pick it up on March 17, 2022. This comes after people noticed another Steam listing showed up for an upcoming Atlus game.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Babylon’s Fall Gets Worldwide Release Date on PS4, PS5, and PC; More Game Modes, Story, and Weapons Provided Post-Launch at No Cost

Square Enix announced that the PlatinumGames-codeveloped action title named Babylon’s Fall, coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC-via Steam on March 3, 2022. The game can be played solo or in parties up to four and will feature new game modes, story content, and weapon types after launch at no additional cost.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

FFVII Remake PC Version Heading to Epic Games Store

One of Square Enix’s worst kept secrets appeared at The Game Awards 2021. A FFVII Remake PC version is on the way. While hinted at for a while, due to various finds online, it is now confirmed. Also, as suspected by some of the leaks, FFVII Remake will show up on the Epic Games Store on December 16, 2021. This will be the Intergrade version.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX Launch Trailer Includes a Producer Message

Koei Tecmo America released a Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX launch trailer. The trailer features a special message from Executive Producer of the Monster Rancher series, Kazumi Fujita. In the launch trailer, Fujita outlines various game systems, including the option to upload your monsters to the online servers. He encourages players to raise monsters for a Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX world tournament. Additionally, the trailer shows some gameplay footage.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy