Babylon’s Fall Release Date Announced

The Matrix Resurrections has released a new TV spot, as part of the larger announcement that tickets for the film are going on sale. Tickets for The Matrix Resurrections will go on sale on Monday, December 6th at 9am PT – mere weeks before The Matrix 4 hits theaters (as well as HBO Max) on December 22nd. As you can also see below, the new TV spot is all about the theme of Deja Vu – a concept that the original Matrix movie mythologized as a "glitch" in the artificial world of The Matrix, whenever the program code was changed.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO