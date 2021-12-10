ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

A Zebra and nearly a dozen donkeys return to their Longview home after escaping

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnTKG_0dIw5KTG00

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Animal Control was alerted to a possible livestock situation on Thursday, but they weren’t sure of the details. When they arrived they found a zebra and about a dozen donkeys.

Missing Longview tortoise returned safely to owner

The zebra and donkeys escaped from their Longview home, but with the help of a few East Texans and the Longview Police Department they were safely returned. The animals were greeted by their owners with smiles and treats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas parents arrested for death of baby, feces found on walls with children locked in 103 degree room

MURCHISON, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas parents were arrested for the death of their toddler along with alleged abuse of their two other young children. 25-year-old Daniel Dennis and 23-year-old Erin Dennis were arrested at their home on Tuesday after their 18-month-old child was found dead. They have two other children, a four-year-old and […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman killed after wreck with 18-wheeler on I-20 near Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was killed late Monday night after running into the back of an 18-wheeler on I-20. A preliminary DPS report states that 30-year-old Angienecka Harris was driving westbound on the Interstate just after 9:45 p.m. Traffic came to a stop due to construction, but Harris didn’t stop in time […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas woman stole more than $30,000 while working for USPS

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston woman has pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of public money, according to a report from our NBC affiliate KPRC. The report states that 35-year-old Tranese Nicole Mitchel was a lead sales and service clerk with the U.S. Postal Service. Authorities said that she issued fraudulent refunds with money […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Longview, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Lifestyle
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin woman dead after being struck by a car on Loop 287

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin Police Officers responded Wednesday to a report of an auto-pedestrian accident at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Ellen Trout Drive at Sayers Street. According to officials, a woman was attempting to cross Ellen Trout Drive to Sayers Street inside Loop 287 when she was struck by a Toyota Corolla traveling in […]
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zebra#Weather#Livestock#Donkeys#Longview Animal Control#East Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KETK / FOX51 News

THE RIDE IS ON US: Roberts & Roberts Law Firm offering free rides during the holidays to prevent drunk driving

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Roberts and Roberts Law Firm is holding its annual ‘The Ride is On Us’ campaign that is aimed at preventing drunk driving during New Year’s Eve and Christmas celebrations. Roberts and Roberts will provide Longview and Tyler residents with free rides through Jan. 1. For pickup, call Tyler Car Service or […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Pedestrian killed crossing the street in Nacogdoches, 2nd fatal pedestrian crash this week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed crossing the street in Nacogdoches early Wednesday morning. A preliminary DPS report states that at 5:20 a.m., 68-year-old Mardella Nooner, a Nacogdoches native, was crossing the intersection of U.S. HWY 259 and CR 104. Nooner was hit by a 2012 Nissan SUV driven by 38-year-old Sharita Bailey, […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

712
Followers
352
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy