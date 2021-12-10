New Wonder Woman Game Gets Unveiled at The Game Awards 2021

Music lovers tune into the Grammys, TV fans watch the Emmys and theatre people throw Tony parties. But what do video game fans have? They have the Game Awards. The Game Awards was founded in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, who also serves as the host and producer of the program. Games are selected for consideration, according to the official website of The Game Awards, “by an international jury of over 100 global media and influencer outlets, selected for their history of critical evaluation of video games.” Notable participants in this year’s awards are the entertainment outlets “IGN,” “Game Informer” and “The Los Angeles Times.” A game must be released to the public on or before a set cutoff date, with this year’s deadline being Nov. 19. While the nominees are chosen purely by the jury, final winners for each category are chosen by the jury and public fan voting.

