New Wonder Woman Game Gets Unveiled at The Game Awards 2021

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs always, The Game Awards is full of exciting new trailers and surprises to look forward to, and this year’s show was no different. During the show, we got to see...

twinfinite.net

purexbox.com

Middle-Earth Developer Monolith Is Working On A Wonder Woman Game

The developer behind the Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War games is working on a brand-new Wonder Woman game, as revealed at The Game Awards 2021. You can watch the teaser trailer above. No further details have been revealed at the time of writing, so this is all...
VIDEO GAMES
thehofstrachronicle.com

The Game Awards Get Ready to Power Up

Music lovers tune into the Grammys, TV fans watch the Emmys and theatre people throw Tony parties. But what do video game fans have? They have the Game Awards. The Game Awards was founded in 2014 by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, who also serves as the host and producer of the program. Games are selected for consideration, according to the official website of The Game Awards, “by an international jury of over 100 global media and influencer outlets, selected for their history of critical evaluation of video games.” Notable participants in this year’s awards are the entertainment outlets “IGN,” “Game Informer” and “The Los Angeles Times.” A game must be released to the public on or before a set cutoff date, with this year’s deadline being Nov. 19. While the nominees are chosen purely by the jury, final winners for each category are chosen by the jury and public fan voting.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

First trailer of Halo TV series on Paramount+ unveiled at the Game Awards

The debut teaser for the Halo TV series on Paramount+ was released as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream. Today, the First Look Trailer for the series was unveiled during the 2021 Video Game Awards Livestream. The trailer gives the fans the best view of the series yet, and the first good look of what Master Chief will look like in the show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Lord of the Rings Game Teased by The Game Awards

The upcoming new Lord of the Rings game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum -- which is set to release sometime fall 2022 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- has been teased by the official Twitter account of The Game Awards ahead of The Game Awards 2021. To this end, the show's Twitter account shared a new teaser for the game and confirmed it will be at the show with, at the very least, a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
#The Game Awards#War#Dc#Monolith Productions
Twinfinite

Star Wars Eclipse Gets World Premiere at The Game Awards

Star Wars Eclipse has been announced from notable developer Quantic Dream. Quantic Dream are the developers behind games like Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls. Geoff Keighley announced that Star Wars Eclipse is set during the “High Republic Era” and will be the first game to show...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

New Games And Announcements From The Game Awards 2021

The ceremony of the Game Awards 2021 left many new and exciting announcements of upcoming games, lets take a look. Indie games nowadays offer great experiences for players, one of the new indie games coming is Tunic, with beautiful art and a gameplay Zelda style. Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure. Stranded on a mysterious beach, armed with only your own curiosity, you will confront colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items, and unravel long-lost secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
Twinfinite

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets a New Gameplay Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

After the critical success of A Plague Tale: Innocence, it was no surprise at all that a sequel would get greenlit shortly after that. Titled A Plague Tale: Requiem, this is a direct sequel to the first game and continues the story of siblings Hugo and Amicia who travel across the world, trying to survive the dangerous rat plague that has infected the populace.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pro Wrestling Battle Royale Rumbleverse Unveiled At The Game Awards By Iron Galaxy

Divekick and Killer Instinct developer Iron Galaxy has revealed its latest project: a free-to-play pro wrestling battle royale game called Rumbleverse. Rumbleverse is a 40-person melee-focused battle royale game, pitting players in the streets and rooftops of the fantastically-named Grapital City to see who is the world champion of this royale rumble. Elbow drops, dropkicks, and more wrasslin' moves will be each player's ticket to victory. If you'd prefer, as the official release describes, you can also "suplex your opponent off a 30-story building into a parked bus."
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Homeworld 3 Gets a Stunning Trailer at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards’ pre-show, Gearbox revealed an impressive gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3, which is launching next year!. If you wanted to design a trailer geared specifically towards my interests, you couldn’t do much better than this Homeworld 3 trailer:. “Homeworld 3 is the realization of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Telltale Games Promises That a New Update to The Wolf Among Us 2 is Coming “Soon”

With The Game Awards 2021 proceedings beginning to wind down, one surprising announcement made during the show was that Telltale Games was partnering with Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine Games to create a brand new episodic title set in the sci-fi universe of Amazon Prime’s hit TV show, The Expanse. However, many fans of the studio were a little nonplussed by the lack of information pertaining to The Wolf Among Us 2.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Sonic Movie 2 and a new Sonic game will get Game Awards trailers

The Sonic movie 2 trailer has finally been confirmed as debuting at The Game Awards 2021 tomorrow night and it won’t be the only Sonic the Hedgehog project there, as it’s also been revealed that the new Sonic game trailer will be there too — which will give fans their first proper look at the new 3D game reportedly called either Sonic Rangers or Sonic Frontiers, at last.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

A new Sonic game will be revealed at The Game Awards

It’s a great time to be a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog. The Game Awards return tomorrow, and the show will be packed with Sonic news. As we previously reported, the first movie trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will air during the show, and the official movie poster has already been revealed ahead of time, but that’s not all! Host Geoff Keighley has also teased that a new Sonic game will be revealed during The Game Awards as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Black Desert Reveals New Region & Teases New Class

Today Black Desert developer Pearl Abyss hosted its CalpheON Ball livestream, shared info on the future of the popular MMORPG on PC and consoles. We get the reveal of a new region, the Mountain of Eternal Winter, which will release on December 29 in Korea and in the first half of 2022 globally.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Wonder Woman Game: Release date, trailer, & platforms

The 2021 Game Awards had a host of surprise announcements, but none caught audiences off-guard more than Monolith Productions’ upcoming Wonder Woman game. After two blockbuster movies, Wonder Woman is finally getting her own video game and it’s Monolith Productions who have been put in charge of bringing the project to life.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

The King of Fighters XV Reveals Krohnen & Second Open Beta Test

During the 2021 edition of The Game Awards, SNK revealed another character that will be playable in its upcoming fighting game The King of Fighters XV. The character is Krohnen, and we get to see him in action in the trailer, alongside the announcement of the second beta test. It’ll be hosted between Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 for PS5 and PS4.
VIDEO GAMES

