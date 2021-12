King Of Fighters XV gets the honour of being the first big announcement from The Game Awards 2021, with a release date and gameplay shown off during the pre-show. King Of Fighters XV will launch on February 17, 2021 for PS5 and PS4. The second open beta test will take place later on this month, starting on December 17, 2021 and lasting all the way until December 20, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO