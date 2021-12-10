ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

Milton approves contract to purchase police uniforms

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Milton Police Department orders various uniform items for its officers on an annual basis so police officers can safely and effectively provide...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Sandy Springs chooses contractor for Peachtree Dunwoody at Windsor Parkway intersection project

Sandy Springs has chosen the lowest, most responsive bidder, Backbone Infrastructure for a $659,210 contract to construct the Peachtree Dunwoody Road at Windsor Parkway Intersection Improvement Project. This project was identified in 2018 for improvement due to an accident history of 53 crashes in a five-year period and no pedestrian...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Milton, GA
Crime & Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

GDOT awards grants for sidewalk and streetscape in Braselton and Monroe

The Georgia Department of Transportation in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration recently awarded two Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grants totaling $970,000 for sidewalk and streetscape improvements in Braselton and Monroe. These grants are awarded for projects in areas of the state with a population of 200,000 or less. Awarded...
BRASELTON, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Founding mayor of Johns Creek bids farewell

Nostalgia and accolades filled Johns Creek City Council chambers Monday as the city’s founding mayor and three outgoing city council members said goodbye. Presiding over his last City Council meeting before leaving office, Mayor Mike Bodker handed his gavel to mayor-elect John Bradberry and said a few words to newly elected council members in the audience.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Milton City Council
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia court rejects property owners’ right to boot unauthorized cars

The age-old practice used by property owners to boot unauthorized vehicles on their premises was dealt a serious blow Tuesday by the state’s highest court. In a unanimous opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court flatly rejected a shopping mall’s assertion that a law established centuries ago allowed it to immobilize cars and trucks until their owners pay a fine to have the boot removed.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Judges told to grant gun licenses even if background checks incomplete

Probate judges must approve weapons carry licenses even when they have incomplete information about an applicant’s criminal history, the Georgia Supreme Court has ruled. In a unanimous decision issued Tuesday, the state high court overturned a DeKalb County probate judge’s denial of a carry license on grounds an applicant’s criminal background report failed to show the outcome of an arrest that could have resulted in a disqualifying conviction.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy