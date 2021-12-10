ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mike Conley Blocks Danny Green During Jazz/76ers Game

By KYLE IRELAND
kslsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Mike Conley rejected a driving layup attempt by Danny Green during Utah’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers hosted the Jazz on Thursday, December 9. With 1:52 left in the first...

