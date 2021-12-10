ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns notebook: Rare 2 days off; Booker update; pace bump

By KELLAN OLSON
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 6 days ago
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are not one to issue many off days, let alone two in a row. Head coach Monty Williams on Thursday said that the two previous consecutive days without practice were likely a first for his coaching career. The Suns were rather reserved about...

Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Boston Celtics (13-13) wrap up their Western Conference road trip Friday when they face the Phoenix Suns (20-4). Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Celtics...
Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers 12/14/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Matchup Preview (12/14/21) What happens when you take one of the top-three offenses and put it up against the worst defense in the NBA? That is what we will see when the Suns travel to Portland to go toe-to-toe with the ever-struggling Trail Blazers. Portland recently made a lineup change partly due to C.J. McCollum suffering a collapsed lung and because head coach Chauncey Billups wanted to switch things up. There is hardly any change too drastic when considering how poorly the Blazers have played this season. Damian Lillard returned from his abdominal injury during the Blazers’ 116-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lillard dropped 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, but ultimately they came up short. Phoenix has had a different fortune than Portland: the Suns are playing phenomenally and have the type of chemistry and roster that can get back to the NBA Finals if they stay healthy. Devin Booker is still out with a hamstring injury, but it does not seem to be a long-term injury that will affect the outlook of the Suns’ season. In the meantime, Landry Shamet has done a great job stepping into the two-guard role and filling in the necessary voids, left by Booker’s absence, on both ends. This should not be a very close game at all, despite Portland playing on its home floor. Below there is more detail into why it could turn into a blowout.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers welcome the Phoenix Suns after dropping their previous game to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns are missing several key pieces, though Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker are both questionable. The Blazers are feeling the impact of injuries as well, but Damian Lillard is back in action.
Blazers Blow Chance to Put Suns Away, Fall 111-107 in OT

For years, the Portland Trail Blazers have lived and died — but mostly lived — on a go-to specialty down the stretch: keep the game close, and when it matters most, put the ball into the hands of their celebrated closer and get out of the way. Valiant effort as he put forth, Damian Lillard was unable to put the Blazers over the top against the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. As a result, they fall in a 111-107 overtime thriller.
