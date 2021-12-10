Phoenix Suns notebook: Rare 2 days off; Booker update; pace bump

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Matchup Preview (12/14/21) What happens when you take one of the top-three offenses and put it up against the worst defense in the NBA? That is what we will see when the Suns travel to Portland to go toe-to-toe with the ever-struggling Trail Blazers. Portland recently made a lineup change partly due to C.J. McCollum suffering a collapsed lung and because head coach Chauncey Billups wanted to switch things up. There is hardly any change too drastic when considering how poorly the Blazers have played this season. Damian Lillard returned from his abdominal injury during the Blazers’ 116-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lillard dropped 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, but ultimately they came up short. Phoenix has had a different fortune than Portland: the Suns are playing phenomenally and have the type of chemistry and roster that can get back to the NBA Finals if they stay healthy. Devin Booker is still out with a hamstring injury, but it does not seem to be a long-term injury that will affect the outlook of the Suns’ season. In the meantime, Landry Shamet has done a great job stepping into the two-guard role and filling in the necessary voids, left by Booker’s absence, on both ends. This should not be a very close game at all, despite Portland playing on its home floor. Below there is more detail into why it could turn into a blowout.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO