ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking risk for storms, gusty wind this weekend

By Ryan Halicki
WYTV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few passing sprinkles or flurries are possible this evening. The chance for precipitation ends early tonight with continued mostly cloudy skies overnight. It will be a tad breezy at times early tonight and temperatures won’t move very much. Instead of dropping, we are looking at a subtle rise in temperatures...

www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

Experts warn Arizona residents should prepare heavy storm this week.

According to National Weather Services (NWS), a dangerous storm is expected to hit many regions of Arizona this week. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, a powerful winter storm will wreak havoc. This is primarily for areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, the Kaibab Plateau, and higher terrain in northeastern Arizona above 6,500 feet in elevation.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Thunderstorms
CBS Boston

After Potentially Record Warmth, Weekend Storm Could Bring Widespread Snowfall

BOSTON (CBS) – Gas up the snowblowers and dust off the shovels, winter is about to make an appearance. Thus far, we have had very little impact from cold and snow. Sure, we have had a smattering of cold days and even some light snow accumulation here and there, but true New England-style winter has yet to rear its head. Let me be clear, there are no blockbuster snowstorms in the forecast just yet, but a definite change to a more “typical” December weather pattern is on the way. Before we get there though, we make one final run at 60 degrees and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sacramento

Storm Bringing Rain, Strong Winds To Sacramento Region Later Today

Another powerful storm is headed for our region that is expected to drop up to an inch of rain in Sacramento by the end of the day. We’ll have hit-and-miss rain in the Valley earlier today. Then, from 1-3 p.m., we’re forecasted to see light shower activity. From around 4 p.m., we’ll start to see showers that will last until midnight. Up to an inch of rain is expected in downtown Sacramento by the time the storm moves out. In the Foothills, look for snow levels to drop to about 500 feet. Areas between the 500-2,000-feet could see between two to eight inches of snow. Areas above 3,000 feet could get one to three feet of snow. Rain, snow and wind return to the forecast today. Here is a look at the latest snow forecast. Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Rikdgy22nF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 15, 2021 Mountain travel will be very difficult later today with whiteout conditions at times, the National Weather Service says. Wind will also be a big part of this storm system. We’re expecting strong wind gusts later today of up to 40 mph.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox9.com

100 mph wind gusts in Colorado

Wind gusts in excess of 100 mph were reported in parts of Colorado on Wednesday, December 15, as severe weather created dangerous conditions in the region. This video, taken in Lamar, Colorado, where wind gusts of 107 mph were reported, shows flying dust and debris drastically reducing visibility. Credit: Don Steerman via Storyful.
COLORADO STATE
whdh.com

Near Record Warmth, Followed by… SNOW!?

A large area of low pressure is affecting the weather from Colorado to Massachusetts this afternoon. Unfortunately, another severe weather outbreak is ongoing in the Midwest this evening and we’ll again see devastating damage from this system tomorrow. We’ll talk about that in a second, but for us, we are talking tame, light rain showers developing this evening and continuing on and off overnight. They’re gone by tomorrow morning so your commute will be A-OK.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

Tips for driving in gusty winds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected in parts of the WBAY viewing area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. That could cause dangerous conditions for travelers on our roads. We’re under a HIGH WIND WARNING until Thursday morning. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect As Dangerous Gusts Bring Down Trees

CHICAGO (CBS) — A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The warning now covers the entire CBS 2 viewing area with the exception of LaPorte County, Indiana. (Credit; CBS 2) Widespread wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per blew through the area Wednesday night, with isolated wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour expected. As of 10 p.m., wind gusts of 60 mph were seen at O’Hare International Airport, 59 at Waukegan, 54 at Ottawa, and 51 at McHenry and DeKalb. The strong winds will only intensify as a band of showers and thunderstorms comes in out of...
CHICAGO, IL
hometownstations.com

Gusty winds and mild air through Thursday

There's nothing like a 50° mid-December morning! The weather only gets warmer from here as afternoon highs flirt with 60° in spots! The trade off is a cloudy day with a few hit or miss showers. The chances of rain are very low for the afternoon. It will be quite breezy as gusts hit 30mph later in the day.
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

ALERT DAY: Winds Picking Up, Gusty Storms, & Record High Temperatures Today -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: High Temperature 63F. Winds, S 25-35 MPH Gusts to 60 MPH. Record high temperatures are more than likely this afternoon! Cloudy skies will continue into most of the day, with winds expected to increase out of the south between 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60+mph possible later today. Scattered showers are possible late this afternoon, out ahead of the main strong line of thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds that will move through our area this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Potent system brings strong and gusty wind

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday. Be sure to secure all outdoor items, and if they can be brought indoors, do so. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy