Elections

Sawant camp inches into the lead after latest recall vote count

By Marc Stiles
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly "very small numbers" of ballots are left to...

Strong turnout for Sawant recall vote ahead of Tuesday deadline for District 3 ballots

As of Sunday night, 36% of voters in Seattle’s District 3 had turned in their ballots in the recall election of City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. In April, the state Supreme Court ruled the recall could move forward on three of four charges it deemed sufficient for the potential removal of an elected official through the recall process, including Sawant’s admitted use of city resources to promote the Amazon Tax, Sawant leading hundreds into a locked City Hall during a June 2020 protest, and for allegedly leading a march to Mayor Durkan’s home – a protected location meant to remain secret due to her former work as a federal prosecutor.
SEATTLE, WA
King County Elections explains slow count on Kshama Sawant recall

(The Center Square) – To folks watching the results of the Dec. 7 recall election of District 3 Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant trickle in, the vote count may seem maddeningly slow. On Thursday, King County Elections reported it had counted 40,629 (50.29%) ballots out of 77,579 registered voters....
KING COUNTY, WA
Recall vote tightens for Seattle socialist in latest count

SEATTLE (AP) — The vote in a recall effort against a socialist Seattle City Councilmember has tightened considerably as more mail ballots are counted. That means it will take least another day to determine whether the controversial lawmaker will be ousted or keep hear seat. Kshama Sawant Sawant is a 48-year-old economics professor and the city’s longest serving council member. The latest results Wednesday showed just over 50% of voters favoring Sawant’s recall, which makes the race closer than the 53% figure reported after Tuesday night’s tally. Another ballot count comes on Thursday. Liberal Seattle candidates in Seattle have tended recently to make up ground with later-arriving ballots.
SEATTLE, WA
SEATTLE, WA

