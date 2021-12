(The Center Square) – The “WA Cares” long term care tax will be delayed with about a week to spare, predicts a Democratic state senator. Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, was one of 23 senators who sent a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee in September asking him to delay the payroll tax, which was passed in 2019 and is set to go into effect Jan. 1 2022. It would take 58 cents from every $100 of a worker’s payroll income, with no upward cap, and put that toward a later entitlement for long-term in-state care.

INCOME TAX ・ 12 HOURS AGO