Video Games

Ninja Theory shows off more Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 at The Game Awards

By Alex Atkin
 6 days ago

As the first trailer of The Game Awards’ main show, Ninja Theory has shown off more of the visually incredible Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. In the gameplay trailer, which we can...

cogconnected.com

Celebrate International Ninja Day With The Best Ninjas in Video Games

Every year on December 5th, we celebrate our fascination and love of all things ninja with International Ninja Day. Historically, ninjas were highly-skilled and lethal mercenaries, originating in Japan hundreds of years ago. Today, ninjas continue to make an everlasting impact on pop culture, including video games. From classic gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Entertainment System to recent powerhouses like the Xbox Series X, ninjas continue to show up in video games. Join us as we take a look at some of our favourite gaming ninjas.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Hellblade 2 Debuts Stunning Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards

The rumours were true! Xbox and Ninja Theory treated us to a fresh look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 as part of The Game Awards 2021, and it's looking every bit as incredible as we'd hoped. No release date yet, though. "Debuted at The Game Awards 2021, watch the Senua’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II TGA Gameplay Video Has a Horrifying Giant

Xbox Game Studios and Ninja Theory showed new gameplay footage from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II as part of The Game Awards 2021. The extended video is frankly terrifying, as Senua tries to survive the nightmares that surround her. As scary as it is to see an ignited, tormented giant chasing its victims, Ninja Theory looks to be crafting a stunning visual experience. Sadly, however, we’re still without a release date for the Xbox title. You can see the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II gameplay video in all of its horror in the footage below.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Watch the first Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga gameplay trailer here

It's been two years since we first saw Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 revealed on-stage at The Game Awards, and now – to mark the anniversary of the occaision – we've got a brand new gameplay trailer for the game to enjoy. The most striking thing about the...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Hellblade 2’ will reportedly appear at The Game Awards

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is likely to appear at The Game Awards, it has been claimed by a journalist. According to journalist Jeff Grubb during his GamesBeat Decides stream, the game, which was first revealed at the 2019 Game Awards, is probably going to feature as part of the show.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

The Game Awards 2021 Predictions | GI Show

The hot streak continues as we have another banger on this week's episode of The Game Informer Show! Join the crew as they take out their crystal balls and predict not only what games will win awards at The Game Awards, but what reveals we have in store for us as well. While the News and Playlist sections will return on another day, be sure to stick around for a heartfelt and hilarious listener questions section to wrap up the show!
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Hellblade 2 will be at The Game Awards 2021 also for Jez Corden – Nerd4.life

Jez Corden of Windows Central also believes that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be ai The Game Awards 2021, even if he doesn’t know in what form. The well-known journalist, very familiar with issues concerning Microsoft and Xbox, said it during the recording of the last episode of the Windows Central Gaming podcast, where he talked about what to expect on the Xbox side for the Geoff Keighley event.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Activision Blizzard “will not be a part” of this year’s Game Awards show

Activision Blizzard will "not be part" of next week's annual Game Awards broadcast beyond its nominations, award host and creator Geoff Keighley said in a Twitter thread Friday night. Keighley's post comes after a more non-committal statement on Activision's participation published in The Washington Post Friday morning. "We want to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What is the release date for Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga

Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga is the follow-up to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which originally launched on PlayStation 4 and PC before being ported to Xbox the following year. A Nintendo Switch version also came out in 2019. When can you expect to get your hands on Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga?
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

SYNCED: Off Planet – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Level Infinite and developer NExT Studios premiered a new trailer for cooperative third-person shooter SYNCED: Off-Planet at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. SYNCED: Off-Planet is a companion shooter set in a techno-apocalyptic future. Fight together against enemy teams...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Ninja Theory gives first, terrifying look at the sequel

Microsoft announced at E3 2018 that it had bought Hellblade developer Ninja Theory. By integrating it into the Microsoft portfolio, Ninja Theory promised more resources and freedom to provide fans with “titles similar to Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice”. They’ll even offer a title very similar to Hellblade: Senua’s...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo TV show's first look trailer premieres live at The Game Awards

The Halo TV show's first look trailer will premiere at The Game Awards 2021 show on Thursday Dec. 9, 2021. The trailer will be shown at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. The new trailer is being released just a day after the global launch of Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Game Trailers: Elden, Hellblade, Gollum, Forspoken

Last night’s Game Awards saw the premiere of dozens of trailers for titles on the way. So, following the ones highlighted earlier, the remainder has been split up into two sections. This section deals with games previously announced months, sometimes years, ago and offered new trailers last night. Among...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Random: Ninja Shows Off The New Gucci And Xbox Series X Collab

We highlighted the existence of a Gucci and Xbox Series X collaboration a few weeks ago, which costs a whopping $10,000, and popular streamer Ninja took to social media earlier this week to show it off in person. There are reportedly only 100 versions of this console in existence, and...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Warhammer: 40,000: Space Marine 2 revealed at The Game Awards

In an announcement we can’t say we saw coming, Warhammer: 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been revealed at The Game Awards. According to publisher Deep Silver “Space Marine 2 heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action.”
VIDEO GAMES

