Ninja Theory shows off more Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 at The Game Awards

The hot streak continues as we have another banger on this week's episode of The Game Informer Show! Join the crew as they take out their crystal balls and predict not only what games will win awards at The Game Awards, but what reveals we have in store for us as well. While the News and Playlist sections will return on another day, be sure to stick around for a heartfelt and hilarious listener questions section to wrap up the show!

