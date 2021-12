The launch trailer for the new Call of Duty: Warzone map Caldera has released, and it shows off the planes and dogfighting from the new Vanguard Royale mode. Viewable below, the trailer shows off the Caldera map – which launches on December 8 for Vanguard owners and December 9 for everyone else – and a new dogfighting mechanic. Present in the new Vanguard Royale mode, a twist on Warzone’s Battle Royale, the developers call this plane mechanic a “precision airstrike where you are in the cockpit, ready to rain down fire on a squad or defend yours from an enemy pilot.” Other players can also man AA guns to take down the planes as well.

