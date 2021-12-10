ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

West Side Story: A good remake but no classic

Newnan Times-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentation matters. Steven Spielberg’s handsomely produced remake of the 1961 classic “West Side Story” keeps things set in 1957 but updates the musical with appropriate casting. Rachel Zegler’s star-making debut as Maria, one-upping Natalie Wood’s turn in the same role, reinforces this modern trend....

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

West Side Story Review: Steven Spielberg's Bold Musical Remake Is A Stunner... Albeit With One Glaring Issue

In the run-up to the release of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, the question as to why the filmmaker would take on the project as his 38th feature has been a legitimate one. Obviously there is the draw for him of making a massive, lavish musical – an arena he has never fully explored in his 57 year career – but at the same time the project is not only a remake, but a remake of a movie that won the Academy Award for Best Picture following its release in 1961. Spielberg is a director who has the industry power to make any film he wishes to make, so why tread on such hallowed ground just in the name of genre exploration?
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Is ‘West Side Story’ on Disney+? Here’s How to Watch Spielberg’s Musical Remake Online

Tonight, tonight, the critically-acclaimed musical update of West Side Story is finally hitting the silver screen, and will be sure to dance onto Disney+ soon enough. After being delayed for nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, West Side Story arrived in theaters on December 10th. Buy:West Side Story TicketsatFandango Steven Spielberg’s take on West Side Story touts all-star Broadway veterans like screenwriter Tony Kushner, choreographer Justin Peck and composer Jeanine Tesori, as well as Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who re-recorded the film’s legendary Leonard Bernstein score. The musical drama is actually the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical, with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Robbins
Person
Marni Nixon
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Natalie Wood
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
TheWrap

‘West Side Story’ Review: Steven Spielberg Celebrates and Updates an American Classic

Director Steven Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner neither demolish nor copy the classic 1961 musical “West Side Story”: They give the venerable property a new paint job, secure a few walls, move a few windows and ultimately build their own edifice from the legendary Broadway musical, one that will likely satisfy the original’s admirers and detractors alike while also welcoming newcomers to the material.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on the Pressures of Being a Ricardo

A month before they were scheduled to start shooting Being the Ricardos, a movie about the talent-packed, turbulent marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were desperately trying to get out of the gig. Having grown up outside the U.S. — she in Australia and he in Spain — neither actor had been aware of I Love Lucy’s fervid fan base when they signed on to their roles in Aaron Sorkin’s film. Once the news of their casting was out, some of those fans jeered the choices on social media, saying Kidman didn’t look enough like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Ariana DeBose on the Significance of Afro-Latinx Representation in the West Side Story Remake

Ariana DeBose, who plays the character Anita in the new West Side Story film (which hits theaters on Dec. 10), directed by Steven Spielberg and written by screenwriter Tony Kushner, is really proud of how the remake portrays the Puerto Rican community. The second full-length film adaptation of the famous Broadway show essentially fixes everything that went wrong with the original 1961 film. Not only are all the Puerto Rican characters actually played by Latinx actors, unlike the original, which cast mostly white actors in brown face, but it also touches on the diversity and nuances that exist within Latinx culture.
MOVIES
Collider

‘West Side Story’: Everything You Need to Know About the Steven Spielberg Remake That Has Critics Buzzing

We are used to seeing Steven Spielberg’s name working on sci-fi favorites like Jurassic Park and Minority Report, as well as war narratives like Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, but the renowned director has finally made his first-ever musical production. West Side Story is a beloved Broadway musical set in New York with a Romeo and Juliet feel. Maria and Tony come from different ethnic backgrounds and live out an impossible love affair, due to the tensions between their group of friends and families known as the Jets and the Sharks. The original 1961 adaptation is cherished by many musical enthusiasts and went on to win 10 Academy Awards, including Best Motion Picture.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#West Side Story#Academy Awards#The Puerto Rican Sharks#Russian
Boston Globe

Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated remake of ‘West Side Story’ is a triumph

As regards the film adaptation of “West Side Story” by Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, let’s give the floor to one Mr. Stephen Sondheim. He died Nov. 26 after an unsurpassed career in musical theater launched when he wrote the lyrics to “West Side Story,” the youngest member of a legendary creative team that included composer Leonard Bernstein, librettist Arthur Laurents, and choreographer Jerome Robbins.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Being the Ricardos’ Composer Daniel Pemberton on Crafting an Orchestral Score With Nostalgia and Wonder

Daniel Pemberton’s score for Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” is unlike anything he’s written to date — a surprising choice for this think-outside-the-box composer, but one that would fit comfortably in the 1950s milieu of the film itself. “I felt it needed a kind of classic score that echoed the golden age of Hollywood,” Pemberton says from his London studio. “A lot of the story is, in some ways, this dream of a perfect world, which Lucy’s searching for… the perfect home, a husband who is there.” He continues: “There is an element of nostalgia, not just looking back at these classic...
MUSIC
SFGate

‘West Side Story’ Actor Brian d’Arcy James on Why Movie Remakes Should Be Embraced

Talk about a warm welcome. Brian d’Arcy James tells me that Steven Spielberg surprised him during his first day of shooting on the much-buzzed-about “West Side Story” remake. “Steven Spielberg has this fantastic tradition of stopping after the first shot that you’re in, and basically announcing and applauding anybody who has entered into the making of the movie,” says James, who plays Sgt. Krupke. “The first scene that I was in, I was way in the back — I might as well have been wallpaper. He says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Brian d’Arcy James is in the movie!’ And then he went on and did that for everyone else too.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Country
Spain
POPSUGAR

The West Side Story Remake Displays Latinx Pride Without Perpetuating Stereotypes

Steven Spielberg's remake of the classical musical West Side Story was originally confronted with lots of criticism when folks first learned about it. Many felt a remake just wasn't necessary. But as someone who grew up in the late 80s and early 90s, West Side Story was always very bitter sweet for me. On the one hand, it displayed Latinxs from NYC – Puerto Ricans specifically – during a time when Latinx representation in film didn't really exist at all. On the downside, it depicted the Puerto Rican community and Latinxs overall in a negative way, perpetuating harmful stereotypes of Puerto Ricans being violent gang members and delinquents. My hope for the film's remake was that it would stay true to the original story telling, feature all of the late Stephen Sondheim's classic songs like "I Feel Pretty," all while doing a significantly better job at Latinx representation. After watching the film myself and seeing how Spielberg's remake was successfully able to achieve that, I felt more than just relief – I felt joy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

Was Spielberg’s Remake of ‘West Side Story’ Worth the Trouble? Absolutely, Yes

When Steven Spielberg announced plans to remake 1961’s West Side Story, it was met with a whole lot of “but…why?” After all, why try to redo a cherished movie that won a whopping ten Academy Awards back in the day? Whatever his reasons (to better tell the stories of the Puerto Rican characters, to enliven a beloved classic, to finally scratch that itch to direct a musical), Spielberg’s 2021 version definitively avoided the worst expectations. In fact, it’s an absolute must-see, and an Oscar contender in its own right.
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

Being the Ricardos

“Truth is more important to me than accuracy.”. So says director and Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. In crafting “Being the Ricardos,” Sorkin’s method certainly gets to the truth of the relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. However, certain elements prove distracting. Nicole Kidman plays the television...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy