Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream reveals Star Wars: Eclipse

By News
Eurogamer.net
 6 days ago

Star Wars: Eclipse is the heavily-rumoured new project from controversial Heavy Rain and Detroit developer Quantic Dream. As expected, this is the first video game set in the Star Wars franchise's new High Republic era. The Game...

www.eurogamer.net

heypoorplayer.com

Star Wars: Eclipse Set To Usher In A New Era For Star Wars

Quantum Dream Are Back With Characters New And Old. Rumors have swirled for months that the team at Quantum Dream were working on a game set in the Star Wars universe. Last night during The Game Awards those rumors were finally confirmed during the stunning debut trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Matrix Awakens is an unmissable next-gen showcase

After teasing us with a pre-load earlier in the week, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 experience has finally unlocked. Available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, this is the most ambitious UE5 demo seen to date - and the first chance we've had to go properly hands-on with this cutting-edge rendering technology on consoles. Digital Foundry has had unfettered access to experience for a few days now, along with the opportunity to talk in depth with key personnel at Epic. We'll be sharing more on that soon but for now, here's an outline of what the experience offers, some initial impressions, what's new in UE5 and how it looks and runs.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What era will Star Wars Eclipse take place?

Star Wars Eclipse will be a story-driven game developed by Quantic Dreams, the studio behind Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human, and many other narrative-based games. The unique thing about Star Wars Eclipse is when the game will occur. What era will Star Wars Eclipse occur in, and what is it?
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Geoff Keighley
Person
David Cage
Eurogamer.net

The Matrix Awakens is a breathtaking demonstration of what Unreal Engine 5 can do

"Hi, I'm Thomas Anderson..." Gasp. I'm back in The Matrix. There's young Keanu Reeves asleep in front of his computer, about to embark on his adventure. "Wake Up, Neo..." And now it's older Keanu talking, longer-hair, beard - Keanu as we know him today. And it's exactly him, filmed in real-life, delivering a piece to camera - a nice get for an Unreal Engine 5 demo, with a bit of timely Matrix Resurrections marketing at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Star Wars Eclipse announced at The Game Awards 2021

Star Wars Eclipse is the first massive reveal from The Game Awards 2021, with the new adventure set in the High Republic era and developed by Quantic Dream. While it's just a cinematic trailer, it's impressive nonetheless, with production values through the roof. No platforms have yet been announced, but it seems somewhat likely that a brand new game (and one that looks like it won't be cheap to make) in the Star Wars universe would wind up on pretty much every platform going. We'll have to wait for confirmation on that, but the game is apparently still in early development, so there's plenty of time for that. If it does come to Xbox, it'll be the first Quantic Dream game to do so since 2005's Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy — the studio's last three cinematic adventure games have been PlayStation exclusives, but given the team's specialisation would suggest that Eclipse will most likely slot into much the same genre. Again, though, confirmation might still be a good way off.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Legends: Arceus footage reveals new Voltorb

Voltorb is the next classic Pokémon to get an old-school look in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The self-destructing electric sphere, which infamously looks like a Pokéball, has now debuted its new (or should that be old?) Hisuian form. Hisuian Voltorb, from Arceus' ancient Hisui region, is...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Ex-Telltale Games team announce Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Trek: Resurgence is a new narrative adventure from former Telltale Games developers at freshly-formed Dramatic Labs - the new studio founded by ex-Telltale boss Kevin Bruner. A trailer was shown tonight during The Game Awards, showing new characters and the familiar pointy-eared face of Spock. It's coming to PC...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Star Wars Eclipse' Takes Players Back to the Era of the High Republic

The long-rumored Star Wars video game has finally been revealed over at The Game Awards 2021. Titled Star Wars Eclipse, the new title is being developed by Quantic Dream, the studio behind other hits such as Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. Unlike their previous projects however, the upcoming game will be an action-adventure experience set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga at a time known as the era of the High Republic, where you can “play as a diverse cast of charismatic characters, each with their own story, abilities, and role to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace of the Outer Rim.” Unfortunately, other details remain scarce at the time since the game is still in “early development,” and no platforms for it have been announced yet either.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Blasphemous' final free expansion out now with a new ending leading into 2023's sequel

Blasphemous, developer The Game Kitchen's superb gothic action-platformer, has reached the end of its current adventure, wrapping things up with a final free expansion, Wounds of Eventide, that's available now on all platforms. Blasphemous, if you're unfamiliar, released to well-deserved acclaim back in 2019, sending players on a decidedly dark...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Skyrim developer documentary reveals that Todd Howard saved werewolves

Skyrim celebrated its ten-year anniversary in November with yet another re-release of the game and a new fishing minigame. Now, a video by character artist Jonah Lobe, featuring himself and eight other Skyrim developers, gives a fresh retrospective on the game's development process while sharing some cool insights. The panel...
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

5 Highlights from the Star Wars Eclipse Cinematic Reveal Trailer

The High Republic was the golden age of the Jedi — and fans will experience it in a new Star Wars game. In a surprise announcement at The Game Awards, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream revealed a stunning cinematic reveal trailer for Star Wars Eclipse, currently in early development and set during the High Republic era. While little is known about the story of Eclipse thus far, the cinematic trailer sets an exciting stage with powerful music and imagery. Here are five highlights.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Square Enix's fantasy adventure Forspoken gets May 2022 release date

Square Enix's striking fantasy adventure Forspoken (previously known as Project Athia) now has a release date and will be making its way to PlayStation 5 and PC on 24th May next year. Forspoken, if you're unfamiliar, casts players in the role of Frey Holland, an "ordinary young woman who must...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the TV series

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the popular sci-fi TV series, it was announced at The Game Awards. It's a co-development between Telltale and Deck Nine, the studio behind this year's Life Is Strange: True Colors. The Expanse: A Telltale Series features Camina Drummer as the main...
TV SERIES
Eurogamer.net

Killer Instinct developer announces melee battle royale Rumbleverse

Rumbleverse is a free-to-play 40-person brawler battle royale from Iron Galaxy, the studio behind Killer Instinct: Season 2 and 3. Revealed tonight at The Game Awards, Rumbleverse sees players fighting for weapons and upgrades across the top of skyscrapers. It will be published by Epic Games on PC and also...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The Wreck is the next game from BAFTA nominated indie Pixel Hunt

Pixel Hunt, the indie studio behind the BAFTA-nominated Bury Me, My Love, has revealed its new project: The Wreck. Described as a "mature 3D visual novel", it follows failed screenwriter Junon who must face her past, present and future in a single day. The game promises to explore motherhood, sisterhood,...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade coming to PC next week

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to PC next week. It arrives on 16th December, available via the Epic Games Store. The package includes the Intergrade expansion that's currently only available on PlayStation 5, as well as a Photo Mode. A new trailer was shown at The Game Awards...
VIDEO GAMES

