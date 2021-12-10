ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Trailer Introduces Tails and Knuckles

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most exciting reveals of The Game Awards 2021 was the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s buddy trip adventure featuring the world’s most famous hedgehog. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will give fans their first proper look at Tails...

collider.com

Collider

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Trailer Shows Nic Cage Playing His Cage-iest Role Yet: Nic Cage

Who of us can honestly say that they're not in love with Nic Cage? The guy has been pumping out indie gems at a rate of knots over the past half-decade: a bunch of questionable direct-to-video flicks aside, he had hits with the likes of Mandy, Color out of Space, Willy's Wonderland, and Pig, the latter of which is arguably one of the year's best. Now, most excitingly, we're getting what is probably the most Nic Cage film ever: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays a neurotic version of himself, low on money and hired by a billionaire to attend his birthday.
MOVIES
Collider

'Uncharted' Poster Shows Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Ready for an Adventure

You are probably aware that we’re going to get an overdose of Tom Holland for the next few days. But that’s not only because of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland’s other franchise is now closer than ever to hit theaters, and a new poster for Uncharted revealed by Fandango is here to remind us of that.
MOVIES
Collider

'You Won't Be Alone' Trailer Stars Noomi Rapace as a Shapeshifting Witch

An official trailer for the upcoming Sundance Film You Won't Be Alone is out now, showing a horrifying yet emotional tale of a kidnapped girl cursed to become a witch whose curiosity drives her to live and learn among humans by killing and stealing the flesh of others. The film is set to debut at Sundance in January before a wider theater premiere on April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ Gets Trailer and Is Available Now

After teasing a new storytelling experience earlier this week, more details about The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience were revealed during The Game Awards 2021. The tech demo of the game engine Unreal Engine 5 shows all the impressive power of the new game development tool, and, luckily for fans who are excited to watch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters, the interactive story also allows players to dive deep into the virtual world.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Trailer Reveals Two Dojos Teaming Up Against the Same Enemy

Fan-favorite martial arts-comedy hybrid series Cobra Kai has dropped a new trailer for the upcoming fourth season which is set to premiere on its home streaming service Netflix on December 31. The critically acclaimed series has been a hit since the beginning, so we are excited to see what Season 4 has in store for us.
TV SERIES
#Sonic Games#Sonic Universe#Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Collider

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

After several years of speculation and intensely analyzing every frame of every trailer, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally releasing this Friday. To start off this week of celebration, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures held the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Monday night, and both the social media and review embargo lifted right after the film was screened. With that comes all the predictions of what the fabled Rotten Tomatoes score will be. Ahead of its release, No Way Home currently holds a 94% with 133 reviews thus far.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

Every Ghost in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Ranked

Set in the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma, Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows the grandchildren of the recently deceased former ghostbuster, Egon Spengler (played by Bob Guntman, Ivan Reitman, and Harold Ramis posthumously), as they discover their grandfather’s old ghost hunting equipment and his attempts to stop the coming apocalypse and the rise of Gozer the Gozerian (voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, played by Olivia Wilde). As Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) pick up where their grandfather left off, they encounter ghost after ghost, from the harmless and annoying to the destructive beings hellbent on reviving their master. The following list is a ranking of every ghost in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, based on danger, destructiveness, and all around ghostly aura.
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Collider

'Catwoman: Hunted' Images Reveal a Purr-fect Pack of Gotham Rogues

New images for the upcoming DCAU film from Warner Bros. Animation Catwoman: Hunted have been released, showcasing our favorite feline fatale Selina Kyle and some of the dastardly foes she’ll be facing off against in the film. It seems like Selina is up to her old tricks once again as she tries to pull off a heist while shaking off both Gotham’s worst and best.
MOVIES
Collider

An Animator's Guide to Essential Winter Movies

With the Winter Holidays starting, so too are the searches for the perfect winter movies to watch this season. When it comes to animated films, there is a plethora to choose from, both old and new, and the list is as long as it is varied. The genre of animated holiday and winter films contains a wide array of animation styles and techniques, alongside its many different stories and themes.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Trailer Returns to Hogwarts

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore promises to uncover secrets from the world of Harry Potter. In the trailer, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his crew team up with Dumbledore (Jude Law) and are brought to Hogwarts, the wizarding school central to the Harry Potter series. Along the way they will become embroiled in a magic-related heist, encounter new beasts and learn more of the backstory between Dumbledore and the villainous Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes over the role from Johnny Depp.) The Secrets of Dumbledore cast also includes Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston. David Yates is back in the director’s chair after helming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) and The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based on a screenplay by Rowling. Secrets of Dumbledore is produced by Heyman, Kloves, Lionel Wigram, Tim Lewis and Rowling. Warner Bros. has scheduled Secrets of Dumbledore to debut in theaters globally on April 15, 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Episodes of ‘Welcome to Night Vale’ That Are Necessary Listening

Welcome to Night Vale is a long-running absurdist horror-comedy podcast created by Jeffrey Cranor and Joseph Fink. It follows Cecil Palmer (Cecil Baldwin), beloved host at the Night Vale Community Radio Station, as he narrates the happenings in his bizarre town. Over the best part of the past decade, the series has accumulated nearly 200 episodes so far. This can make it an overwhelming listen for the curious who are yet to begin listening to the series and don’t know where to start. It can also make it tough if you’re an old fan who’s fallen out of the series, and aren’t sure how to get back into it after so many episodes missed. But, you don’t have to tune in to all ten seasons to be able to fall in love with the creepy desert town of Night Vale. Here are ten episodes that give you the general feel for the series, its eccentric characters, and some of the best moments of the podcast overall.
TV SERIES
Collider

Christmas Special Cartoon Characters and Their MCU Counterparts

The MCU is well-known for bringing larger-than-life personalities to the big screen, but when it comes to heroic sagas, there's always a little thing called the holiday special to contend with. You've likely heard of characters like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, who triumphed over adversity by embracing his uniqueness rather than hiding it, but even Santa Claus has a fully fleshed-out origin story to rival that of Captain America.
COMICS
Collider

'SCREAM's Final Poster Has a Killer Clue About Ghostface

The final poster for the next installment of the fan-favorite slasher franchise Scream is here, thanks to IGN. The poster has been released ahead of the film’s January 14 release date and comes with a big clue towards the identity of the killer. The new poster shows the stars...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Disappointing Movies of 2021, According to Reddit

Movies are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get. There are times when you’ll walk into what ends up being a masterpiece of cinema. And then there are times when you’ll walk into a film wondering who signed off on filming it. When movie lovers watch a bad movie on screen, they normally turn to two sites to vent their frustrations: Rotten Tomatoes and Reddit. We mined the pages of the latter to find the most disappointing movies of 2021. Grab a bag of popcorn and enjoy this list of mediocrity.
MOVIES

