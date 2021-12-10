ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

5 Highlights from the Star Wars Eclipse Cinematic Reveal Trailer

StarWars.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe High Republic was the golden age of the Jedi — and fans will experience it in a new Star Wars game. In a surprise announcement at The Game Awards, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream revealed a stunning cinematic reveal trailer for Star Wars Eclipse, currently in early development and set...

www.starwars.com

Engadget

'Star Wars: Eclipse' is a new adventure game from the 'Detroit: Become Human' team

Get a Travel CPAP without a Trip to the Doctor Easy Breathe, Inc. Quantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, is working on a Star Wars game set in the franchise's High Republic era. That's a sentence we never thought we would ever write, but here we are. Lucasfilm Games announced the title at The Game Awards. Host Geoff Keighley said the game is in "early development." The publisher also shared a cinematic trailer, showing off locations that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the prequel trilogy. Spoiler warning: Jar Jar Binks sadly does not make an appearance in the trailer.
futuregamereleases.com

Star Wars Eclipse Revealed at The game Awards, in Early Development

A new Star Wars game is currently in the works, as revealed at The Game Awards event this Thursday. The game is developed by an independent studio Quantic Dream in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The new Star Wars Eclipse is an action-adventure with a multiple-character branching narrative. The game is...
Dan Brooks
gamerevolution.com

Star Wars Eclipse Era: What time is it set in?

Star Wars Eclipse got a reveal at The Game Awards 2021, and fans are already speculating on where it’ll fit in the Star Wars timeline. Of course, it’s always a gamble on what time a new piece of media will be set in with so many eras. So, where are we headed this time? Will we visit the Old Republic, New Republic, prequel trilogy, original trilogy, or sequel trilogy? Read on below to find out.
thisgengaming.com

Quantic Dream Announces Star Wars Eclipse

Lucasfilm Games and developer Quantic Dream have announced they are working on a brand-new Star Wars game called Star Wars Eclipse. The game was revealed with a cinematic trailer that shows the game will take place during the High Republic era. Just like Quantic Dream’s previous games like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human, Star Wars Eclipse will feature player choices and branching narratives.
gamepur.com

When does Star Wars Eclipse release?

One of the world premieres at The Game Awards was Star Wars Eclipse, an upcoming Star Wars title developed by Quantic Dream that will be set during the High Republic era, which takes place hundreds of years prior to the mainline film series. The trailer shown at The Game Awards...
StarWars.com

Foodtastic Journeys to the Galaxy Far, Far Away

How do you build a Star Wars ship? With graham crackers, of course. StarWars.com is excited to reveal that Foodtastic, a new Disney+ food-competition series, will devote an entire episode to the Star Wars galaxy. Hosted by Emmy Award-winner Keke Palmer, with food-art experts Amirah Kassem and Benny Rivera serving as judges, Foodtastic brings together teams of highly-skilled artists to create sculptures and scenes entirely out of food. In the Star Wars episode, teams must channel their inner Star Wars designer for a variety of challenges that tell a story; in StarWars.com’s exclusive clip, the Pink Pandas add texture and weathering to an original starship they’re building for the Rebellion. Check it out below!
StarWars.com

From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: Educating Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth – Exclusive Excerpt

Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth is the role actor, filmmaker, stuntwoman, and martial artist Diana Lee Inosanto was seemingly born to play. In the second season of The Mandalorian, Inosanto introduced the world to the coldhearted leader of Calodan, going toe-to-toe with a former Jedi in search of the secret information she possessed. It was the first time two female Star Wars characters dueled on-screen in live-action, and a thrilling moment for fans of the carefully choreographed dance of stunt fighting. In this exclusive excerpt from Star Wars Insider #207, which arrives December 14, writer Brandon Wainerdi speaks with Inosanto, the niece and goddaughter of the legendary Bruce Lee, about her formative years and her recent experience joining the cast of the Disney+ series.
