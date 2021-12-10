ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Retired judge dodges CNN reporter's questions about election review

Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

More than a year removed from the 2020 election, Trump loyalists are conducting the fourth review of...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Wisconsin State
Fox News

Nikki Haley on 'America Reports': Will take a 'miracle' for Biden to stand up to China, Putin

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley was asked on Tuesday about whether President Biden would show "strength" as Russia and China attempt to expand their reach. NIKKI HALEY: I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength the entire time he’s been in the presidency. But let’s look at the bigger picture here. I think if you look at the Trump administration, President Trump and the administration, we sanctioned Russians, we fought against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and we gave Ukraine anti-tank missiles. We did everything that showed strength. Same with China. We went and countered them and showed strength. The idea, all of that was for deterrence. You didn’t see Russia pushing on Ukraine. You didn’t see China pushing on Taiwan. The reason you’re seeing that now is because they smell weakness from America.
Kyung Lah
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
SFGate

CNN report on Nancy Pelosi raises more questions than answers

Over the weekend, CNN published a report stating that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "will stay [in Congress] until at least after the midterm elections" and "is planning to file and run for reelection in her San Francisco district next year — at least for now." On an unrelated note,...
Watauga Democrat

'Lying hypocrites': Legal analyst on Fox News anchors' Jan 6. text messages

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot is moving forward with criminal contempt proceedings against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows after he halted cooperation with the panel. CNN chief political analyst Gloria Borger and chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin react. Trusted local news...
abc17news.com

New inflation report feeds questions about Dems’ $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report showing inflation rising at its fastest rate in nearly four decades is raising fresh questions about the fate of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation. Both sides hope the report will influence whether pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin will back the proposal. The West Virginia moderate Democrat has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package’s size. And he’s cited rising inflation as a reason to slow work on the bill. The government said Friday that consumer prices grew last month at an annual rate of 6.8%, the highest in 39 years. Both parties hope the new numbers will influence how Manchin votes.
bloomberglaw.com

Judge Questions Biden’s Authority Over ‘Social Cost of Carbon’

A Louisiana federal judge seemed unsure Tuesday whether President Joe Biden had the authority for an executive order directing agencies to use interim estimates on the social costs of greenhouse gas emissions. The estimates at issue calculate the cost of increased carbon, nitrous oxide, and methane emissions. Biden’s executive order...
KATU.com

Political analyst speaks on Rep. DeFazio's retirement, midterm elections

PORTLAND, Ore. — Earlier this week, Congressman Peter DeFazio announced that he will not be running for another term, after a nearly 36-year career in the House of Representatives. The 4th Congressional District Representative will continue to serve as Chairman of the House Transportation Committee until his final term ends...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Capitol rioters were ‘innocent people’ set up by FBI and Democrats to make Trump fans look bad

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her efforts to whitewash the truth about the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in an interview that was published on Wednesday.Ms Greene made the comments while speaking with Darren Beatie, a former speechwriter for the Trump White House who was ousted after it was revealed that he had attended a conference frequented by white nationalists, on Mr Beatie’s show hosted on Rumble TV, a site seeking to be a conservative alternative to YouTube.She echoed an often-repeated falsehood popular among conservatives during the interview: the assertion that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats...
