Video Games

Star Wars Eclipse Reveal Trailer Debuts at TGA 2021

By Kenneth Araullo
mp1st.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it turns out, the rumor from a while back detailing Quantic Dream and their own Star Wars project was more than just a rumor, as the Star Wars Eclipse reveal trailer was officially unveiled at The...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Lands ‘Goonies’ Project at Disney Plus, the Latest Example of Its ‘Never Say Die’ Approach (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Goonies’ never say die” is a memorable catchphrase from that fan favorite 1980s film. But it could also describe Warner Bros. TV’s recent strategic efforts to keep some of its series alive through crafty dealmaking. And that, coincidentally, includes “The Goonies”-inspired “Untitled Film Re-Enactment Project” that had been adapted by writer Sarah Watson into a pilot for Fox. The drama, about a teacher who helps her students re-create, shot-for-shot, the original movie, eventually was passed on by Fox, which felt it skewed too young for the network. But Variety can exclusively report that the series, which now has the title...
TV & VIDEOS
heypoorplayer.com

Star Wars: Eclipse Set To Usher In A New Era For Star Wars

Quantum Dream Are Back With Characters New And Old. Rumors have swirled for months that the team at Quantum Dream were working on a game set in the Star Wars universe. Last night during The Game Awards those rumors were finally confirmed during the stunning debut trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Star Wars Eclipse announced at The Game Awards 2021

Star Wars Eclipse is the first massive reveal from The Game Awards 2021, with the new adventure set in the High Republic era and developed by Quantic Dream. While it's just a cinematic trailer, it's impressive nonetheless, with production values through the roof. No platforms have yet been announced, but it seems somewhat likely that a brand new game (and one that looks like it won't be cheap to make) in the Star Wars universe would wind up on pretty much every platform going. We'll have to wait for confirmation on that, but the game is apparently still in early development, so there's plenty of time for that. If it does come to Xbox, it'll be the first Quantic Dream game to do so since 2005's Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy — the studio's last three cinematic adventure games have been PlayStation exclusives, but given the team's specialisation would suggest that Eclipse will most likely slot into much the same genre. Again, though, confirmation might still be a good way off.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eclipse#Tga#Quantic Dream#Vgc#French#Dualshockers
mp1st.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Trailer Speeds into The Game Awards

The way past cool mascot of Sega finally gets the first footage of his film sequel teased, as the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie trailer speeds into The Game Awards! This new trailer presents the returns of Sonic and Dr, Eggman, as well as the debuts of Tails and Knuckles!
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

CrossfireX New Trailer Dropped, Release Date Revealed

Smilegate Entertainment has unveiled a brand-new trailer for CrossfireX, in addition to showing off the release date for Xbox platforms. The game will be coming on February 10, and you can check out the trailer in full below. Featuring two single-player campaign Operations being developed by Remedy Entertainment (Control, Alan...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Halo TV Series First-Look Trailer Revealed for Paramount+ at TGA 2021

At The Game Awards 2021, Paramount+ revealed a first-look trailer for the Halo TV series, which will launch sometime in 2022. “Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, Halo the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future,” says the description of the series from Paramount+. Check out the Halo TV series first-look trailer below.
TV SERIES
mp1st.com

Arc Raiders Gameplay Reveal Debuts at The Game Awards 2021

Embark, the studio from ex-DICE develepors, have unveiled their brand-new project called Arc Raiders, and it looks stunning! Check out the gameplay reveal for Arc Raiders below. ARC Raiders will be free to play and is planned for a 2022 release on the Epic Games Store, Steam, Nvidia GeForce NOW’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Star Wars: Eclipse Is the Quantic Dream Star Wars Game

As revealed during The Game Awards 2021, Quantic Dream is officially developing a Star Wars game called Star Wars: Eclipse. Set in the High Republic era of the legendary sci-fi universe, it seems the early-in-development title will tell an epic, original story. Quantic Dream, which is responsible for a number of narrative-driven games, is developing the game collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. You can watch the official reveal trailer for Quantic Dream’s Star Wars: Eclipse below.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Forspoken World Premiere Trailer at TGA 2021 Revealed

Square Enix has just release a new trailer for Forspoken. New cutscenes from the game was shown. Check it out. Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the ancient land of Athia. Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent...
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Sonic Frontiers Trailer Channels Breath of the Wild in TGA Reveal

Sega has dropped the announcement trailer for Sonic Frontiers at The Game Awards 2021, and it looks like the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-inspired Sonic game you never knew you wanted. The project originally announced without a title or any real gameplay details earlier this year. However, the new footage shows huge open fields in what Sega calls an “open-zone-inspired” experience with various ruins and points of interest. Here’s a quick synopsis from the publisher:
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Combat Variety at TGA 2021

Guerrilla Games has debuted a gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, and this one manages to surprise thanks to its crafty editing showing off tons of new environments and enemies. Check out the gameplay trailer below. Besides the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer, just in case you missed it, Guerrilla...
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Characters and Battlefields

A droid programmed to be a Jedi, a Wookiee wielding dual improvised clubs, and a masked bounty hunter. This looks like fun. Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga dropped the gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters today, offering the first substantial look at the upcoming multiplayer, arena-combat game. You can check it out below!
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Halo The Series Trailer Showcases What’s to Come

Prepare to see Master Chief and the Halo universe come to life in the small screen, as the long awaited Halo The Series trailer was shown off at The Game Awards, giving us a glimpse at the upcoming Steven Spielberg-produced series that’s coming to Paramount Plus!. Here’s the long...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Evil West Gameplay Debuts, and It’s Action-Packed

During The Game Awards pre-show, Focus Entertainment showcased our first gameplay look at Flying Wild Hog’s (Shadow Warrior) “Evil West,” and it looks like an action-packed affair. Check out the new Evil West gameplay debut footage below. Evil West delivers a thunder-packed uppercut of adrenaline, featuring fast-paced,...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Is Coming to PC on March 17

After years of being stuck on the PlayStation 3, Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is finally getting released on other platforms, as it will be headed to PC, PlayStation 4, and the Nintendo Switch next year, March 17. Check out the trailer debuted on The Game Awards today. As announced by...
VIDEO GAMES

