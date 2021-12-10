Star Wars Eclipse Reveal Trailer Debuts at TGA 2021

Star Wars Eclipse is the first massive reveal from The Game Awards 2021, with the new adventure set in the High Republic era and developed by Quantic Dream. While it's just a cinematic trailer, it's impressive nonetheless, with production values through the roof. No platforms have yet been announced, but it seems somewhat likely that a brand new game (and one that looks like it won't be cheap to make) in the Star Wars universe would wind up on pretty much every platform going. We'll have to wait for confirmation on that, but the game is apparently still in early development, so there's plenty of time for that. If it does come to Xbox, it'll be the first Quantic Dream game to do so since 2005's Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy — the studio's last three cinematic adventure games have been PlayStation exclusives, but given the team's specialisation would suggest that Eclipse will most likely slot into much the same genre. Again, though, confirmation might still be a good way off.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO