Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney still getting pressure despite double teams

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns up and down season is far from what many expected coming into the year. While the offense was expected to take the next step due to continuity, the defense had high expectations due to the many additions on that side of the ball.

The biggest name addition was the signing of defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. While John Johnson III was the first addition with the largest overall contract, Clowney was seen as the biggest wild card. Clowney’s upside across from Myles Garrett was seen as a perfect fit but his injury history was far from guaranteed.

So far, the results have gone pretty well for the Browns. Garrett is second in the league with 14 sacks. Clowney is second on the team despite only having 3.5 sacks. Both players are double-teamed quite often and have been winning in their pass rushes:

Walder updated this data after Week 13. We covered this data earlier this year.

With Garrett and Clowney also being good against the run game, the two defensive ends have been excellent this year.

With the team’s struggles on defense and that double team data above, it is obvious that the interior of the defensive line is not respected or making an impact. With the two edge players being double-teamed often, the interior players have failed to make plays while being blocked one on one.

Impressive to see teammates so high on both the double team rate and pass rush win rates. If they can get more help on the inside in the last five games, the defensive line could help the team meet their high expectations.

