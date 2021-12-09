Browns vs Ravens: Thursday injury report has multiple changes

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens matchup for the second time in three weeks. In between, the Browns were on their bye week getting as healthy as possible while the Ravens lost a close game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday came the first injury report of the week with a lot of “DNP” noted. Not surprisingly, Baltimore had a few more injuries listed than Cleveland.

Thursday, saw a few changes from the initial injury report from the day prior. (Bold indicates change in status from Wednesday to Thursday)

CB Anthony Averett – Limited

TE Nick Boyle – DNP

DT Calais Campbell – Full

OLB Justin Houston – Off injury list

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. – Limited

OL Patrick Mekari – DNP

FB Patrick Ricard – DNP

WR Miles Boykin – Limited

S Chuck Clark – Off injury list

DB Kevon Seymour – Limited

DB Brandon Stephens – Limited

Al Villanueva and Brandon Williams were added to the list for their rest days on Thursday.

Cleveland

DT Jordan Elliott – Limited

TE Harrison Bryant – DNP

DT Malik Jackson – DNP

WR Jarvis Landry – Limited

WR Anthony Schwartz – DNP

C JC Tretter – DNP

S Ronnie Harrison – Limited

One improvement with Landry going from not participating to limited. Tretter went from limited on Wednesday to not participating on Thursday while Elliott joined the list with his knee.