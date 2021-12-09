ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns vs Ravens: Thursday injury report has multiple changes

By Jared Mueller
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens matchup for the second time in three weeks. In between, the Browns were on their bye week getting as healthy as possible while the Ravens lost a close game to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Wednesday came the first injury report of the week with a lot of “DNP” noted. Not surprisingly, Baltimore had a few more injuries listed than Cleveland.

Thursday, saw a few changes from the initial injury report from the day prior. (Bold indicates change in status from Wednesday to Thursday)

  • CB Anthony Averett – Limited
  • TE Nick Boyle – DNP
  • DT Calais Campbell – Full
  • OLB Justin Houston – Off injury list
  • DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. – Limited
  • OL Patrick Mekari – DNP
  • FB Patrick Ricard – DNP
  • WR Miles Boykin – Limited
  • S Chuck Clark – Off injury list
  • DB Kevon Seymour – Limited
  • DB Brandon Stephens – Limited

Al Villanueva and Brandon Williams were added to the list for their rest days on Thursday.

Cleveland

  • DT Jordan Elliott – Limited
  • TE Harrison Bryant – DNP
  • DT Malik Jackson – DNP
  • WR Jarvis Landry – Limited
  • WR Anthony Schwartz – DNP
  • C JC Tretter – DNP
  • S Ronnie Harrison – Limited

One improvement with Landry going from not participating to limited. Tretter went from limited on Wednesday to not participating on Thursday while Elliott joined the list with his knee.

