Wayne R. Engelke Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

HUTTO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne R. Engelke is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Professional in the Cybersecurity field and in acknowledgment of his work at Sonic Wall.

Wayne R. Englke has 34 years in the Cybersecurity field, and has lead teams through groundbreaking projects in his work with Dell and the Department of Defense.

To receive his education, Mr. Engelke first graduated with a Bachelor's degree in General Business Management from Texas State University-San Marcos. He also attended the University of Arizona, where he studied Psychology, Accounting, and Business Management. He is additionally a Certified SonicWall Security Administrator.

Mr. Engelke got his start at Dell, starting as an Enterprise Architect and CSE IV for United States Marine Corps in 1989. He re-established relations with the USMC, gained experience with architecting enterprise infrastructures, and developed new customer-focused products and services. He guided the USMC through enterprise infrastructure changes, including working with the servers, storage, and networking capacity. Mr. Engelke loves working with people, and he excelled in a role where he enabled customers to understand and overcome security challenges. He always listens to his customers, and is very hardworking. Mr. Engelke is SNSA certified.

Mr. Engelke worked with the Department of Defense throughout his career. He has implemented crucial security services, such as firewalls and email protection. Mr. Engelke repeatedly exceeds expectations, and at Dell, he exceeded his quota 11 out of 13 quarters due to his effective sales team management and his devised daily tactical approaches to projects.

After 27 years at Dell, Mr. Engelke started a position as the Global Account Director at SonicWall in 2016, and has since become the Vice President Federal. SonicWall offers a wide selection of security options for companies both big and small, including network security, access security, cloud security, and advanced threat protection. SonicWall provides security services to a diverse array of industries, from healthcare to financial services to K-12 education to state, local, and federal government.

Mr. Engelke has been awarded by the Presidents Club, Circle of Excellence, Community Impact Honors, 2019 CEO Award at SonicWall, and as a Who's Who Pinnacle Professional Member. Among his greatest achievements, Mr. Engleke is proud of his work on the federal level at Dell and Sonic Wall.

Looking to the future, he hopes to build SonicWall in a federal global leader, and continue networking with other professionals. His motto is, "We are what we repeatedly do, excellence then is not an act but a habit - Arisotle."

In his spare time, Mr. Engelke enjoys hunting, fishing, restoring hot rods, and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.

