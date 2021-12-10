ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Chain New Continent Limited (the "Company," or "Code Chain" or "We") (CCNC) , a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner, today announced that it intends to offer shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in a proposed underwritten public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to purchase cryptocurrency mining equipment and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-254366) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on March 26, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Code Chain New Continent Limited

Code Chain New Continent Limited engages in the research, design, and development of electronic tokens that combine the five-W elements (when, where, who, why, what), geographic location via the Beidou satellite system, and identity information using Code Chain technology. The electronic tokens are unique, tradable, and inheritable digital assets and cannot be tampered with. The electronic tokens are based on and stored in the Code Chain system and can be used to monitor and document all kinds of consumer behaviors that involve code-scanning. The Company has recently diversified its business into the mining of digital currency and is committed to becoming a vertically integrated cryptocurrency miner.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including certain plans, expectations, goals, and projections, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements containing words such as "may," "could," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "expects," "intends", "future" and "guidance" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change at any time. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Code Chain New Continent Limited alexander@usccnc.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/code-chain-new-continent-limited-announces-proposed-underwritten-public-offering-of-common-stock-and-warrants-301441908.html

SOURCE Code Chain New Continent Limited

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Samsara Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Inc., the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 35,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Investor Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces An Investigation Of The Merger Of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. - FIBK

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities class action firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. ("FIBK" or the "Company") ( FIBK ),relating to its merger with Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, FIBK shareholders will own approximately 57% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Sec#Cryptocurrency Mining#The Company#Aegis Capital Corp#Syndicate Department
TheStreet

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $220,000,000 Initial Public Offering

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EMLDU) (the "Company"), a blank-check company led by Betsy Z. Cohen, as Chairman of the Board, Mark Tercek, as Vice-Chairman of the Board, and Bracebridge H. Young, Jr., as President and Chief Executive Officer, formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for gross proceeds to the Company of $220,000,000. The Company's units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (NASDAQ) under the symbol "EMLDU" and will begin trading on December 16, 2021. Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "EMLD" and "EMLDW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading Of Its Shares Of Class A Common Stock And Warrants Commencing December 20, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (the " Company"), announced today that, commencing December 20, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, completed on November 1, 2021, which included the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (" NASDAQ") under the symbol "FIACU," and the shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbols "FIAC" and "FIACW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

FIBROGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Fibrogen, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fibrogen, Inc. (FGEN) - Get FibroGen, Inc. Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Fibrogen on April 12, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Fibrogen have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Skillz Announces Pricing Of $300 Million Of Senior Secured Notes

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) - Get Skillz Inc. Class A Report ("Skillz" or the "Company"), today announced that it has priced the previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering"). The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each subsidiary of the Company, other than certain excluded subsidiaries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sangoma Announces The Listing Of Its Common Shares On Nasdaq

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation, a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions, today announced that it expects its Common Shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market commencing tomorrow, Thursday December 16, 2021. The company's common shares will...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Completes $20.0 Million Subordinated Debt Offering

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today announced the completion of a private placement on December 14, 2021, of $20.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 (the "Notes"). The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Repare Therapeutics Insiders Establish New And Modified Automatic Securities Disposition Plans

Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics, today announced that each of its: President and Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd Segal; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Forte; Executive Vice-President and Chief Scientific Officer, Michael Zinda; Executive Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer, Maria Kohler; Executive Vice-President Discovery, Cameron Black; and Executive Vice President, Head of Business & Corporate Development, Kim Seth (collectively, the "Executives"), as well as certain other insiders of the Company (the "Other Insiders" and collectively with the Executives, the "Participants"), have terminated existing Automatic Securities Disposition Plans ("ASDPs") and established new ASDPs or modified existing ASDPs in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation, including the recommended practices set forth in the recently issued Canadian Securities Administrators' Staff Notice 55-317 ("Staff Notice 55-317") and the Company's internal policies.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Corsa Coal Comments On Distribution Of Common Shares By Funds Controlled By Quintana Capital Group

FRIEDENS, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today commented on the announcement that funds controlled by Quintana Capital Group L.P. ("Quintana") have completed an in-kind distribution of common shares of the Company representing approximately 45% of the outstanding common shares of the Company to the limited partners of such funds effective as of December 15, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates CMC Materials, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. ("CMC Materials" or the "Company") (CCMP) - Get CMC Materials, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris") (ENTG) - Get Entegris, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMC Materials stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $197.53 based upon Entegris' December 14, 2021 closing price of $143.22. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.5 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSC, PAE, MNTV, CPLG; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) - Get TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Raymond James Financial, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, TriState Capital common stockholders will receive $6.00 in cash and 0.25 Raymond James shares for each share of TriState Capital common stock they own. If you are a TriState Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 4, 2022 - SBTX

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To:All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.("Silverback" or the "Company") (SBTX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 3, 2020; and/or (b)Silverback securities between December 3, 2020and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. To get more information go to:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

D-MARKET/HEPSIBURADA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading D/b/a Hepsiburada - HEPS

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 20, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NasdaqGS: HEPS), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") issued in connection with its July 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

114TH COMMON STOCK MONTHLY DIVIDEND INCREASE DECLARED BY REALTY INCOME

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company ®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2465 per share from $0.246 per share. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2022. This is the 114th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for January's dividend is December 31, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.958 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.952 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Danimer Scientific Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) - Get Danimer Scientific, Inc. Class A Report ("Danimer" or the "Company"), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced today its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $175,000,000 aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Danimer also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $26,250,000 aggregate principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
75K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy