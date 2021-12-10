ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank7 Corp. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) - Get Bank7 Corp. Report (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its previously communicated underwritten secondary offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock by its principal shareholder, the William B. Haines Financial Services Trust (the "Selling Shareholder") at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The Selling Shareholder also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale. The Company is paying the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than underwriting discounts.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company acted as sole book-running manager and Stephens Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-261356) (including a prospectus) has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. You may get these documents, including the prospectus supplement, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by calling (800) 966-1559.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bank7 Corp.

Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, the Company operates twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/ Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. The Company is focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent, and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. The Company intends to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in its target markets as well as pursuing strategic acquisitions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and the commencement and completion of the public offering of its common stock. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are based largely on Bank7 Corp.'s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Bank7 Corp.'s control. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT: Thomas TravisPresident & CEO(405) 810-8600

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank7-corp-announces-pricing-of-secondary-offering-301441912.html

SOURCE Bank7 Corp.

