Public Safety

Osaka police are using Ace Attorney to try and stop kids from smoking weed

By Will Gendron
inputmag.com
 6 days ago

Marijuana use is running a little too rampant, or at least according to the Osaka Prefectural Police, which sent in a request to Capcom asking the game developer to leverage its Ace Attorney IP “to prevent marijuana abuse, which has seen a conspicuous shift towards younger age groups.”....

www.inputmag.com

