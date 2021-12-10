ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboy Bebop Cancelled by Netflix After One Season

By johnnyjay
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix Red Queen has spoken again, and after her “Off with their heads!” verdict, Cowboy Bebop has become the latest high-profile genre entry to fall. That series premiered not even three weeks ago, and it is already joining the list of cancellations. It premiered at Number 6 in Netflix’s weekly...

Sci Fi TV Update: The Flash Speeds Up, Cowboy Bebop Drops, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. There is not much in the way of ratings numbers as shows are starting to wrap up their Fall seasons, but The CW still has a few genre entries airing. On Tuesday, The Flash improved to a 0.17 rating based on same-day viewing for the 18-49 demographic with 725K total viewers. That remains the top-rated genre-show for the network and it appears to be on track for ninth season renewal. In the lead-out hour, Riverdale ticked up to a 0.07 rating with 267K total viewers. The numbers have been down for that one this season, but it should at least get a seventh and final year to wrap up its storylines. On Monday, 4400 improved to a 0.08 rating with 343K total viewers. Since it airs on The CW, I am expecting it to get a second season renewal. The full numbers for this week will be included in the Tuesday Sci Fi TV Update post.
#Fantasy Television#Cowboy Bebop Cancelled#Rotten Tomatoes#Sci Fi
