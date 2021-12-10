ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartbreaking!: Alyssa Scott Shares A Heartfelt Tribute to Her And Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlyssa Scott and Nick Cannon are mourning the death of their 5-month-old son, Zen, who passed away of a brain tumor earlier this week. On Wednesday, Scott shared an emotional tribute on Instagram to Zen with a video montage paired Jhené Aiko's song "Promises," and a heartfelt message written to her...

HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Shares New Tattoo Honoring Late Son Zen 4 Days After His Death — Photo

Nick Cannon is paying tribute to his late son, Zen, with some special ink after the 5-month-old’s tragic death from brain cancer. Nick Cannon is honoring his late son, Zen, in a touching way. The actor, 41, shared on his eponymous daytime talk show on Friday that he got a tattoo of the 5-month-old who died on Dec. 5 from brain cancer to pay tribute. “This is a week where I’ve seen so much love. More love than I’ve probably ever experienced so even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y’all,” he told the audience before sharing a photo of the tattoo during the show’s “Pic of the Day” segment.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nick Cannon praises Alyssa Scott as 'strongest woman I've ever seen' days after their five-month-old son Zen tragically died from brain tumor

Nick Cannon praised the mother of his late baby boy as the 'strongest' woman he knew after making the sad announcement this week that their son died. The television personality had nothing but positive words for model Alyssa Scott, with whom he shared son Zen when he told viewers of his show that the baby passed away last weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Nick Cannon
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Bonded With Baby Mama Brittany Bell & Son Golden As Late Zen's Health Took A Turn

Finding solace with his family. Nick Cannon made sure to spend quality time with his family while his late son Zen's health was deteriorating. Earlier this week, the Wild N' Out host revealed his 5-month-old baby — whom he shares with Alyssa Scott — passed away due to a brain tumor. While sharing the tragic news on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of The Nick Cannon Show, the actor tearfully explained Zen's health took a turn for the worst after Thanksgiving.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Reportedly Blindsided By Host Announcing 5-Month-Old Son Zen's Death On TV

Nick Cannon recently revealed his son Zen tragically died of a brain tumor. As OK! reported, The Nick Cannon Show host tearfully announced his baby boy’s passing on the Tuesday, December 7, episode of his talk show. And while both Nick and Zen's mom, Alyssa Scott, addressed their child's passing on Instagram after the heartbreaking episode, the grieving mama reportedly "didn't know" the 41-year-old was going to announce their five-month-old Zen's death on TV.
CELEBRITIES
Black America Web

Remembering Nick Cannon’s Youngest Son, Zen

Nick Cannon shared a very personal moment on his TV talk show when he talked about losing his 7th child, son Zen. Zen was 5 months old. His mother is Alyssa Scott. Nick shared Zen passed away on Sunday from a form of brain cancer. During his broadcast he said,...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Mourns Late Son Zen, Says 'It Has Been An Honor And Privilege Being Your Mommy'

Alyssa Scott has paid tribute to her and Nick Cannon's late son, Zen. As previously reported by OK!, the 5-month-old passed away earlier this month of a brain tumor. Scott shared a montage of clips of the baby on Instagram, while Jhené Aiko's "Promises" played in the background. "Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away," the grieving mama began her caption. "It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here."
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Spotted Out For The First Time Since Losing Five-Month-Old Son Zen To Brain Cancer: 'She Looked Devastated'

The mother of Nick Cannon's late baby boy, Zen, has been seen out for the first time since the infant's devastating death. Alyssa Scott, 28, was reportedly spotted dropping off her daughter, Zeela, 3, at daycare and making a stop for coffee in Chico, Calif., on Saturday, December 11. The sighting comes less than one week after she and the talk show host, 41, revealed their five-month-old son had lost his battle with brain cancer.
CHICO, CA
toofab.com

Nick Cannon Praises Alyssa Scott, Talks Grief Following 5-Month-Old Son Zen's Death

On Wednesday's episode of his talk show, Cannon thanked fans for their support, explained why he was still coming to work and celebrated Alyssa Scott's strength. One day after revealing his 5-month old son Zen died from a brain tumor this week on his talk show, Nick Cannon thanked his fans for their support and praised the child's mother, Alyssa Scott, for being a "superhero" through this hard time.
MUSIC
Popculture

Nick Cannon Debuts Touching 'Angelic' Tribute to Late Son

Nick Cannon refuses to make excuses for him returning back to his daytime television show amidst the death of his 5-month-old-son. The Love Don't Cost a Thing actor recently spoke of the journey involving his infant baby son. Cannon spoke of the tragic death of his son's death during the Dec. 10 episode. "This is a week where I've seen so much love, y'all, more love than I've probably ever experienced. So even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y'all," he told his audience. "This is a week where I've seen so much love, y'all, more love than I've probably ever experienced...So even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y'all...It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it..." adding that he "enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my side as my angel."
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES

