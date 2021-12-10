Heartbreaking!: Alyssa Scott Shares A Heartfelt Tribute to Her And Nick Cannon's Late Son Zen

Nick Cannon refuses to make excuses for him returning back to his daytime television show amidst the death of his 5-month-old-son. The Love Don't Cost a Thing actor recently spoke of the journey involving his infant baby son. Cannon spoke of the tragic death of his son's death during the Dec. 10 episode. "This is a week where I've seen so much love, y'all, more love than I've probably ever experienced. So even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y'all," he told his audience. "This is a week where I've seen so much love, y'all, more love than I've probably ever experienced...So even in the midst of a loss, I gotta say thank you to y'all...It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it..." adding that he "enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my side as my angel."
