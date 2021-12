In theory, the world’s first floating hotel should have been a great success. Providing direct access to some of the world’s most spectacular marine attractions, the seven-story, five-star resort initially known as the Barrier Reef Resort had nearly 200 guest rooms, a nightclub, spa and gym facilities, bars and restaurants, a tennis court, and a helipad. It was supposed to be a home base from which to snorkel around in the warm Australian waters, gazing down at an incredible array of sea creatures. But the project was plagued with problems from the start, and today, it’s moored off the coast of North Korea and set for demolition.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO