We’re getting ever closer to Lost Ark's launch early next year and as they continue preparations to launch the game, Smilegate has made an interesting, and perhaps befuddling, change. If you were expecting to play a Summoner at launch, you’ll want to have a backup plan as today they announced a new Sorceress class would be taking the place of the Summoner in the game’s launch lineup. This doesn’t mean you won’t eventually be able to play as the Summoner, it just means that particular class won’t be one of the fifteen we see at launch.

