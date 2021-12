Both of the Denver Broncos’ top two running backs have been nominated for weekly awards on NFL.com following the team’s 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Melvin Gordon has been nominated for the Ground Player of the Week award after rushing for 111 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. Gordon will face tough competition going up against Dalvin Cook’s 205 yards and two touchdowns. Fans can vote for Gordon at NFL.com/FedEx.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO