Texans' Nico Collins: Logs full practice Thursday

Collins caught five of 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 33-13 loss to Seattle. Collins enjoyed season highs in catches, targets and yards in the Week 14 loss. What's significant for the rookie wideout is that the Texans turned over the controls of the offense to rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Houston is in full-on evaluation mode, which includes establishing a potential 2022 collaboration of Mills and Collins -- the duo combined for the team's longest play, a 30-yard deep ball that set up a touchdown on the Texans' first drive of the game. Only Brandin Cooks had more targets (11) than Collins, who had seven more than Phillip Dorsett and eight more than Chris Conley.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO