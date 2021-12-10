Hotel Software and Hotel Management System Market Is Booming Worldwide | Hotelogix, Agilysys, Sirvoy

Latest published market study on Global Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Axis Communications (Sweden), ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services (United States), Bosch Security Systems (United States), Brivo Systems (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Honeywell International (United States), IndigoVision Group (United Kingdom), Verint Systems (United States), MIRASYS (Finland) and Smartvue (United States).

