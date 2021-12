VERONA, Mo. (KY3) -It was only three weeks ago when we told you people in a small Ozarks town might have a greater risk of cancer linked to a chemical plant. The Cancer-Causing Industrial Air Pollution map was done by ProPublica, a nonprofit journalism group. It took data from the Environmental Protection Agency and found about 20 hot spots in the United States. One of them is in the Ozarks. BCP Ingredients, a chemical plant, emits ethylene oxide. According to this data, residents living near the plant have a cancer risk that is 27 times the EPA’s acceptable risk.

VERONA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO