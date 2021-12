The World of Warcraft: Shadowlands 9.2 Eternity's End PTR is now live, Blizzard announced Wednesday, and it's got the patch notes to prove it. In early November, Blizzard's 9.2 Eternity's End developer preview revealed plenty, including that class-based Armor Tier sets will be making their welcome return after being absent since the game's Legion expansion. Although there's no word yet on when Patch 9.2 will be arriving, thankfully it is available now for players to explore on the game's public test realm. For those looking to travel to Zereth Mortis early, here's a breakdown of the Shadowlands 9.2 Eternity's End PTR patch notes.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO