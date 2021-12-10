ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Star Wars Eclipse Revealed at The game Awards, in Early Development

By Amie Gammons
futuregamereleases.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Star Wars game is currently in the works, as revealed at The Game Awards event this Thursday. The game is developed by an independent studio Quantic Dream in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games....

www.futuregamereleases.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

'Star Wars: Eclipse' is a new adventure game from the 'Detroit: Become Human' team

Get a Travel CPAP without a Trip to the Doctor Easy Breathe, Inc. Quantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, is working on a Star Wars game set in the franchise's High Republic era. That's a sentence we never thought we would ever write, but here we are. Lucasfilm Games announced the title at The Game Awards. Host Geoff Keighley said the game is in "early development." The publisher also shared a cinematic trailer, showing off locations that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the prequel trilogy. Spoiler warning: Jar Jar Binks sadly does not make an appearance in the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse Announced

At The Game Awards 2021, the upcoming Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games collaboration, Star Wars Eclipse, was announced. This game takes place in the High Republic era of Star Wars, so you’ll see faces like Yoda around! There’s no release date, and the game is currently in early development, but the trailer showcases some fantastic Star Wars environments, aliens, and more. Check out the full trailer right here! There’s a vast assortment of cool Star Wars stuff to take in, including a pet keeper, some Mon Calamari, a bustling marketplace, speeder bikes, starships big and small, picturesque vistas, and a whole lot more!
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Star Wars Eclipse Era: What time is it set in?

Star Wars Eclipse got a reveal at The Game Awards 2021, and fans are already speculating on where it’ll fit in the Star Wars timeline. Of course, it’s always a gamble on what time a new piece of media will be set in with so many eras. So, where are we headed this time? Will we visit the Old Republic, New Republic, prequel trilogy, original trilogy, or sequel trilogy? Read on below to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#Eclipse#Galaxy#Quantic Dream#Lucasfilm Games
gamepur.com

When does Star Wars Eclipse release?

One of the world premieres at The Game Awards was Star Wars Eclipse, an upcoming Star Wars title developed by Quantic Dream that will be set during the High Republic era, which takes place hundreds of years prior to the mainline film series. The trailer shown at The Game Awards...
VIDEO GAMES
StarWars.com

5 Highlights from the Star Wars Eclipse Cinematic Reveal Trailer

The High Republic was the golden age of the Jedi — and fans will experience it in a new Star Wars game. In a surprise announcement at The Game Awards, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream revealed a stunning cinematic reveal trailer for Star Wars Eclipse, currently in early development and set during the High Republic era. While little is known about the story of Eclipse thus far, the cinematic trailer sets an exciting stage with powerful music and imagery. Here are five highlights.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse Leak Says Game Still 3-4 Years Away from Launch

After the big reveal at The Game Awards 2021, a new leak about the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse surfaced and it is related to its development time span. According to Tom Henderson, a popular industry insider, has recently discovered some new details about the upcoming Star Wars game. A very recent post from him revealed the possible timeline of the game’s development. He revealed that it is currently 3-4 years away and that is the minimum of the estimated development time. Unfortunately, this could extend for longer depending on how grand the scale of this game could be and it is possible with the footage everyone saw last night.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
futuregamereleases.com

Alan Wake 2 Revealed at The Game Awards, Launches in 2023

Remedy Entertainment is finally making a sequel to Alan Wake. The writer’s story continues in their first venture into survival horror, revealed at this year’s Game Awards. This will be Remedy Entertainment’s first survival horror game ever. The Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment, Sam Lake, also revealed...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League revealed at The game Awards, Launching in 2022

A new Suicide Squad game is in the works. WB Games and Rocksteady Studios showed off their new game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The Batman Arkham developer had only revealed it in the cinematic story-trailer form before but never gameplay footage for this long-awaited project until Thursday night at The Game Awards when they finally unveiled some of its secrets!
VIDEO GAMES
manofmany.com

Incredible ‘Star Wars Eclipse’ Game Unveiled by Cinematic Trailer

During the Game Awards 2021, we were treated to our first look at Star Wars Eclipse—an upcoming video game set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga. The show-stopping trailer presents a darker version of a galaxy far, far away with a mix of familiar characters and Jedi, plus several never before seen species and locations. Star Wars Eclipse is still a few years away but already tops our most anticipated list. You can see the awesomeness for yourself in the trailer above.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: What We Know About The High Republic Star Wars Game Eclipse

Our first look at Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game Eclipse showcases some beautiful imagery of the high republic era. “We already knew this was coming, but a reveal at The Game Awards tonight makes it official: Quantic Dream, the controversial developers of games like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, are working on a brand new game set in the Star Wars universe, on what looks like a brand new world of their creation.”
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Dune: Spice Wars enters Early Access in 2022

The time is nigh for a new generation of strategy gamers. As Shiro Games enters their 4X-fueled Spice Wars into early access, they are bringing with them some serious pedigree and hype in Northgard from last year’s release! Funcom will publish the game, so you know it’ll have all the quality checks that come standard when trusting your gaming experience to these guys.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

5 things we learned from the Star Wars: Eclipse game trailer

The Game Awards dropped a big surprise on Star Wars fans — an entirely new game set in the High Republic era named Star Wars: Eclipse. During The Game Awards live broadcast Thursday night, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream debuted a stunning cinematic trailer for the game, which is currently in development with no set release date yet.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy