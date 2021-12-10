Star Wars Eclipse Revealed at The game Awards, in Early Development

After the big reveal at The Game Awards 2021, a new leak about the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse surfaced and it is related to its development time span. According to Tom Henderson, a popular industry insider, has recently discovered some new details about the upcoming Star Wars game. A very recent post from him revealed the possible timeline of the game’s development. He revealed that it is currently 3-4 years away and that is the minimum of the estimated development time. Unfortunately, this could extend for longer depending on how grand the scale of this game could be and it is possible with the footage everyone saw last night.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO