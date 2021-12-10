ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantic Dream’s Star Wars Eclipse Officially Revealed

By Ash Bates
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring The Game Awards 2021, Lucasfilm and Quantic Dream revealed their upcoming collaboration, a new game set in the High Republic era...

culturedvultures.com

Evil Genius 2 Lets You Be Your Dream Villain | Best Games Of 2021

2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Evil Genius 2: World Domination. In your hobbies, and life in general to be honest, it’s good to test your boundaries...
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

The Game Awards 2021 Failed As A Gaming Awards Show

It’s currently 4:23 am in the morning as I’m typing this sentence, and I’m wondering why I’m even up to begin with. The Game Awards 2021 hasn’t long concluded, and there’s a certain feeling of “what was the point in that?” that’s hard to shake. Despite being billed as an awards show, every year it feels like The Game Awards takes more steps towards just being an advertising-centric circle jerk instead of a celebration of the developers who have given their all to entertain us, often in some of the worst conditions imaginable.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

15 Best PS5 Games For Christmas 2021

When it comes to Christmas gifts, you really can’t go wrong with a good video game. Whether you’re a gamer or not, you can give someone in your life a present that provides hours upon hours of fun from the safety and warmth of their living room. Plus, if you know someone who was lucky enough to get their hands on a PS5 in the last year, they’re probably playing that thing all the time and almost certainly need some new games for it. From platformers to first-person shooters to co-op puzzle games, this list covers it all with the best PS5 games for Christmas 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Slitterhead Looks Like The Goofiest Horror Game Yet

Do you want a horror game that looks like an absolute weird trip? Yes? Good, because Slitterhead from Bokeh Game Studio Inc looks like the oddest and most entertaining horror game that’s on the horizon. Check out the debut trailer below. Details about Slitterhead’s story and gameplay are unknown...
VIDEO GAMES

