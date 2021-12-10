First Responders Rescue Kitten From Dryer Vent At Long Island Home

WATER MILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A kitten on Long Island almost lost one of its nine lives in a dryer.

Bridgehampton first responders got the call Tuesday night. The kitten got stuck in a dryer vent of a home under construction in Water Mill , Suffolk County.

It took about an hour to free the kitten as first responders followed the feline’s meows.

The kitten, believed to be about four to five weeks old, is fine and is now at the Southampton Animal Shelter waiting to find a new home.