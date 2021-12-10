ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Mill, NY

First Responders Rescue Kitten From Dryer Vent At Long Island Home

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfGHd_0dIviLvk00

WATER MILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A kitten on Long Island almost lost one of its nine lives in a dryer.

Bridgehampton first responders got the call Tuesday night. The kitten got stuck in a dryer vent of a home under construction in Water Mill , Suffolk County.

It took about an hour to free the kitten as first responders followed the feline’s meows.

The kitten, believed to be about four to five weeks old, is fine and is now at the Southampton Animal Shelter waiting to find a new home.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: South Huntington School Employees Rescue Owl Tangled In Baseball Net

SOUTH HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A remarkable rescue was caught on camera after an owl got trapped on Long Island. South Huntington‘s school district says the owl got his claws tangled in the baseball net at the high school. Two school employees rushed over. One held the bird and covered him with a blanket while the other untangled the claws. The owl eventually flew away and appeared to be OK.
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Suffolk County Police Save Dog From House Fire In Deer Park

DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police officers rescued a dog from a house fire Monday. Authorities say the officers responded to a call for a fire on Homer Avenue in Deer Park. They found thick black smoke coming from the house. Three @SCPD1stPrecinct officers rescued a dog trapped in a house fire. A resident of Homer Ave., Deer Park told the cops their dog/cat were inside. The cops rushed in & rescued the pup. Thankfully, the cat escaped on their own. The officers were treated for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/cFppA69UG7 — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) December 14, 2021 A resident told the officers a dog and a cat were still inside. The officers located the dog, and the cat got out on its own. The officers were treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.
DEER PARK, NY
CBS New York

27-Year-Old Man Killed In Brooklyn Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man is dead after a fire at a Brooklyn apartment building. The flames broke out just before 4 a.m. on Ralph Avenue near Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Firefighters said they found the victim with burns on his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The fire started in the kitchen and did not spread to any other apartments. The cause is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 Dead, 1 Injured After Fire At Queens Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed when a fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Queens. The FDNY said the fire was raging when firefighters arrived on 162nd Street near 71st Avenue in Flushing. Officials said they were hampered by clutter inside the building, but were able to get the flames under control by 5:30 a.m. In addition to the two people killed, another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on a cause of the names of the victims.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Water Mill, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Bridgehampton, NY
CBS New York

Nassau County Colleagues, Valley Stream Neighbors Call New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell A Brilliant Problem Solver

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is getting its first female commissioner. The surprise selection to many came as no shock to her colleagues in Nassau County, where Keechant Sewell is the respected chief of detectives and thought of as a brilliant problem solver. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with her current boss on Wednesday. “It’s like you are the college football coach and one of your players is going into the NFL,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Sewell will soon become the first female commissioner in the NYPD’s 176-year history. The historic announcement was made Wednesday by Mayor-elect Eric Adams outside...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
CBS New York

4 Injured In Bronx Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire in the Bronx sent four people to the hospital Tuesday. Firefighters got the call just after 7:30 p.m. and arrived on Mead Street in the Van Nest section of the Bronx. The FDNY says the fire started in a multi-level residential building, but it didn’t take long to spread to two more buildings. We’re told the victims all have minor injuries. One neighbor says she helped sound the alarm. “Screaming, get out, get out, it’s a fire, it’s a fire, people come out, you know, and I had to help them come down,” Bronx resident Benise Torres said. “The Department of Buildings is on the scene to evaluate the building’s stability,” FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin said. The Red Cross is trying to help six families find temporary housing.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Honors Officer Ryan Zelman Following Dramatic Rescue Of Driver From Burning Car In Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD officer who saved a driver from a car engulfed in flames in the Bronx was honored Monday. The dramatic rescue happened last month in the Throggs Neck section of the borough. Officer Ryan Zelman rushed over to a car engulfed in flames on Randall Avenue and East Tremont Avenue. Once he realized a driver was still stuck inside, he pulled him to safety. “He was unconscious, so it was a little difficult because we had a lot of debris blocking the doorway,” Zelman said. “We ended up having to kick a big metal emergency box out of the way which finally allowed us to gain access to the cabin.” The driver was not seriously hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dryer
CBS New York

NYPD: Man Wanted For Spray Painting Swastikas Across Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of a hateful vandalism spree in Lower Manhattan. Surveillance video shows the man drawing a swastika on a pillar at City Hall on Monday evening. (Credit: NYPD) Investigators said the same man spray painted a swastika on the Charging Bull statue Tuesday. Earlier this month, he’s accused of drawing three swastikas on the wall of a construction site on Maiden Lane. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is directing the New York State Police to assist in this ongoing investigation. “I am appalled and disgusted that a swastika was scrawled on the wall of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Westchester Attorney Robert Schuster Sentenced To 2-6 Years In Prison For Deadly Drunk Driving Crash

BEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two to six years in prison is the sentence for a Westchester attorney who drove drunk and killed a man. Wednesday, the judge called 53-year-old Robert Schuster a “disgrace to the legal profession” and the victim’s sisters spoke of their pain and loss. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, the memorial at the crash site has faded, but the grief has not and it never will for those who loved 22-year-old Diego Trejo. His sister Stephanie lost her best friend. “It is an unimaginable pain to know that my brother won’t be there to see everything he knew I’d accomplish,” Stephanie...
BEDFORD, NY
CBS New York

Bodega Worker Fatally Shot In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bodega worker in Brooklyn was shot to death while he was on the job. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Flatbush. Police say the 20-year-old was shot in what was likely a botched robbery. Four officers had to be treated for minor injuries after they were involved in a car accident as they searched for the suspect. So far, no arrest has been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Suspect Arrested In Rockland County Hit-And-Run

SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that injured a married couple as they left a Christmas parade. Police say 57-year-old Seth Snyder, of Airmont, has been arrested and charged. Investigators believe he was driving the car that struck Billy Danzi and his wife, Donna Raimondi, as they crossed a street in Suffern, Rockland County, on Dec. 4. Raimondi suffered serious injuries and faces a long recovery ahead.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Deadly Shooting At Middletown, New Jersey Home Under Investigation

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking into what led to a fatal shooting Monday morning in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Police responded to the shooting at a home on Borden Road in Middletown. Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no active threat to the public. Investigators are looking into the possibility it was an accidental shooting. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
CBS New York

Body Of Missing Long Island Mother Melissa Molinari Found, Husband Arrested

CENTEREACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The body of Melissa Molinari, a missing mother from Long Island, has been found and her husband is now facing charges for her murder. Prosecutors say 43-year-old Marcello Molinari planned the murder for weeks after learning of her alleged extramarital affair. He is being held without bond. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, loved ones raced away from court Friday as police continued scouring the Molinaris’ Centereach home for evidence. “All the lives that were destroyed in this, it’s just a terrible story,” Suffolk Homicide Commanding Officer Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said. According to officials, on Nov. 5, the family abruptly...
CENTEREACH, NY
CBS New York

Police: Woman Slapped After Confronting Man Taking Pictures On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man slapped a woman in the face after she confronted him for taking pictures of women on the subway. It happened shortly after noon Friday on a southbound R train headed to the Court Street station in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the 34-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect, who hit her in the face. The woman suffered pain and swelling, and the impact broke her glasses. Meanwhile, the suspect took off at the Court Street station. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Masks Now Required Inside Businesses Across New York State, But Enforcement Remains To Be Seen

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new mask rules took effect Monday across New York state. Face coverings are now required in all indoor public spaces, unless the business or venue requires vaccinations. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday the governor is “absolutely right” to push harder against COVID-19, especially as winter approaches and cases rise. The new statewide mandate is designed to have everyone following the same COVID rules from Buffalo to the Bronx, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. FAQ: Click here for more information from the state On the surface, it appears businesses were embracing the governor’s order. Signs were up Monday across...
CBS New York

Man Stabbed To Death At Bronx Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a subway station in the Bronx. It happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday on the mezzanine at the 241st Street-Wakefield station. Police said the victim was stabbed in the torso after an argument. He was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect took off running from the scene. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New Video Shows Attack On Teens Near Staten Island High School; NYPD Trying To Identify Suspects

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new video of an attack on two students that sent a Staten Island high school into lockdown. Investigators are asking for help identifying the two suspects on the surveillance video. One is seen brandishing a handgun and used it to beat a teenage victim, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. School safety agents said the Dec. 6 incident at Susan E. Wagner High School is part of a troubling wave of violence plaguing New York City schools. According to police, two suspects assaulted two teenagers near a football field. They allegedly punched and struck a 16-year-old in the head...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

2 Shot In Brooklyn, Police Searching For Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot in Brooklyn on Saturday. Police say they don’t believe the victims were the intended targets. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reports, police are searching for an 18-year-old gunman who opened fire on Vernon Avenue between Lewis Avenue and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. outside the Willoughby Court Apartments. A 39-year-old man told police he was walking by, heard the shots and next thing he knew, he was on the ground, bleeding and suffering from severe pain in his right leg. A second victim, 26...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy