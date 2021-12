Forspoken will be coming out on May 24th 2022, Square Enix and Luminous Productions have confirmed. The game will be available on PS5 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. To mark the announcement of Forspoken’s release date a brand new trailer has been released giving more look at the story, as well as combat abilities. As you can main character Frey, played by Ella Balinska, has a number of powers to help in situations from a shield to stop incoming hits, cloaking to sneak past enemies, and a gun like power to shoot projectiles at enemies. A new enemy called Tanta Prav has been revealed as well, and she will be played by Pollyanna McIntosh.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO