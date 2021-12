Tchia has received a brand new gameplay trailer showing off a few different areas of the land of New Caledonia, and a few gameplay mechanics. Those gameplay mechanics include traversing New Caledonia, which is done by scaling cliffs, gliding through the air, jumping from trees, sailing, and walking. The trailer also shows how Tchia can take possession of animals and objects to help navigate the world as well as give advantages in combat. In the trailer you can see Tchia take possession of a bird and a lantern.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO