ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Atlanta Dream season kicks off May 7; home opener set for May 11

By From Staff Reports
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Dream will tip off their 15th season against the Dallas Wings on the road on Saturday, May 7, the WNBA announced Thursday as part of the 2022 schedule. The Dream will make their first appearance on the Gateway Center Arena hardwood Wednesday, May 11 against Los Angeles as part...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanisha Wright
New York Post

Mac Jones, girlfriend Sophie Scott enjoyed ‘much-needed’ Patriots bye week

Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
NFL
On3.com

Miami offers 5-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

Seattle Rainer Beach five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is not committing until February, which is why the top recruit has flown under the radar during the lead-up to the early signing period. But Miami isn’t waiting any longer to get in on the action with the state of Washington’s...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami lands elite South Florida defensive lineman. Cristobal pumped. Canes news here

Good day to all! (AND KEEP READING BELOW JACURRI FOR UPDATES ALL DAY!) Miami has its quarterback of the future, and he’s a gifted one for the UM signing class of 2022. 7:55 a.m. The Hurricanes have welcomed four-star, dual-threat standout Jacurri Brown of Valdosta Georgia’s Lowndes High School to the Canes family. Brown becomes the first official UM signee of this early signing period.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#The Atlanta Dream#The Dallas Wings#The Las Vegas Aces#Western Conference#Eastern Conference
LonghornCountry

Texas Lands in Final Two For Top OL Devon Campbell

AUSTIN -- On Wednesday, Texas landed in the top two arguably its biggest offensive line target in the 2022 class, the nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman, Bowie (Arlington, TX) guard/tackle Devon Campbell. If Texas is able to land Campbell, who announced his commitment date as February 3, he will...
TEXAS STATE
The Big Lead

Kevin Durant Lit Up Skip Bayless on Twitter

Kevin Durant may have broken Twitter. On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets star took to social media and let Skip Bayless know exactly what he thinks of him. People were loving the results. Bayless sent a tweet lauding Durant for his play in a 131-129 overtime win against the Toronto...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy