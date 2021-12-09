ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers add another safety to practice squad

By Kyle Madson
 6 days ago
The 49ers are still tinkering with their practice squad. One day after letting go of safety Tony Jefferson to add running back Brian Hill, they signed safety Jarrod Wilson and released offensive lineman Corbin Kaufusi in a corresponding move.

Wilson joined the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars. He played in Jacksonville for five seasons before moving on to the Jets this year. New York let him go two days before the 49ers signed him.

In 80 games, Wilson has 33 starts and notched 175 tackles, 1.0 sacks, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.

Kaufusi spent part of the offseason with the 49ers, but was let go as part of the cut down to 53 players. He re-signed to the practice squad in mid-November.

