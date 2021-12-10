Purdue Men's Basketball: Boilers down by one to Rutgers at half

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis looks for a teammate to pass the ball against Iowa on Friday night. Gillis scored 12 points, behind only senior forward Trevion Williams' 13 and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's 19. Todd McKechnie | Staff Photographer

In its first game as the top-ranked team in the nation, the Purdue men’s basketball team traveled on the road to take on Rutgers (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Thursday evening.

This marks the first official away game for the Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) and their first time playing with a sold-out opposing crowd since the 2019 season.

At the half, Purdue trails 36-35.

“Now we’re going to have people there,” head coach Matt Painter said of the energy in Jersey Mike's Arena (formerly called The RAC) in Piscataway, New Jersey during a pre-game interview on the Big Ten Network. “Half of our team has not played in front of an opposing crowd so it’ll be a little different, but I think our guys are going to be okay.

“I always talk about passing the ball more than dribbling when it gets loud.”

Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi opened with the first points of the game, and the five minutes that followed was a quick back and forth between teams.

Senior forward Trevion Williams stayed dominant on the court throughout the half, with 12 points in a row during his first six minutes of play.

However, within the last ten minutes of the first half, Purdue slowly felt its resolve crumble as an offensive implosion and a 12-0 run by the Scarlet Knights propelled Rutgers to a 29-24 lead. The Boilermakers fell into a four-and-a-half-minute shooting drought, with six missed shots and four turnovers.

The substitution of and subsequent two layups by sophomore center Zach Edey put the Boilers back into a semblance of control, ending the half down just one.

The Scarlet Knights are commanding the offense on the floor, with an overall 52.2% field goal and 60% 3-point accuracy.

Rutgers’ Ron HarperJr. leads players on the floor with 17 points and 5 defensive rebounds.

Purdue has lost to Rutgers in the teams’ last 3 match-ups since 2020, and still looks to break that streak tonight in the second half.