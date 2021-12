Splash Mountain is a fan-favorite attraction in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. It takes Guests through the story of Brer Rabbit as he tries to escape Brer Bear and Brer Fox. One of the most anticipated aspects of this ride is the 50 foot plunge into the briar patch. But imagine riding Splash Mountain and making that final trek up the hill, but then suddenly coming to a stop right before the drop?

TRAVEL ・ 21 HOURS AGO