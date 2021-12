Citizens of St. Kitts & Nevis have been issued passports that allow visa-free travel to more than 160 countries and territories worldwide, including all of the EU and access to the US. However, there are only a little more than 53,000 residents in the country and besides beautiful beaches and tourism, the sale of citizenship to anyone with money in St. Kitts & Nevis means furthering the economic endeavors of the island nations and their people.

IMMIGRATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO